$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

A single ticket sold at a gas station in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. The winner, who has not come forward yet, can take the lump sum of around $293 million before taxes or the entire jackpot amount in payments over 29 years.Jan. 31, 2022
