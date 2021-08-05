TODAY in Tokyo: Watch Team USA gymnasts teach TODAY anchors new TikTok dance

Team USA — and Team TODAY — have got the moves!

Five of the six gymnasts who represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympics stopped by the TODAY plaza Thursday for a touching homecoming with fans, and they used some downtime during a commercial break to pass on some very important knowledge to the TODAY anchors and co-hosts: how to do the TikTok dance to Megan Thee Stallion's "Cognac Queen."

Gold medalists Suni Lee and Jade Carey, as well as silver medalists Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, taught Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer the trend, while seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles recorded it. The idea was inspired by Chiles' own popular TikTok presence, including plenty of videos from her time in Tokyo.

Chiles shared it to her TikTok account, as did the account for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Another clip from Thursday morning shows how the video came together.

It starts with Jenna asking passersby to do a TikTok and Hoda and Dylan sharing an impromptu hug before Chiles shows the group the individual motions. "You jig with it," she advises.

"Why aren't you in it?" Hoda asks Biles, who responds with a laugh.

"This is not a good look," Dylan jokes, pointing to her pregnant belly.

Then they take their spots on the plaza and break it down!

Savannah also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram from the making of the TikTok, with Biles front and center and smiling from ear to ear as she filmed her friends' silly moves.

"That time @simonebiles was filming our attempt to @tiktok with @teamusa gymnastics," Savannah wrote. "Trying to teach us crazy ladies how to dance even harder than winning Olympic medals for @jordanchiles @grace.mccallum @jadecareyy @sunisalee_ 😂."

During the interview, there was a hint that they were all going to do a TikTok dance during the commercial break.

"She's a TikTok queen," Biles said of her close friend Chiles.

"Sheinelle and I want to do a dance with you guys," Jenna added.

"We can do the easy one," Chiles quipped.

When they weren't boogeying on the plaza, the gymnasts were reflecting on the support they'd received from fans since coming back to the U.S.

"I feel very honored," Chiles gushed. "This is an amazing feeling, I’m happy to get back into the United States. It's something that we've all being waiting for."

"It's kind of weird walking around having people ask, 'Oh, are you Grace?'" McCallum added.

"I'm used to it, I feel like it's overwhelming," Biles said. "So just set your boundaries and stick with that."

Check back Friday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!