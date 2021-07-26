TODAY in Tokyo: Watch the anchors visit the world's tallest tower

The TODAY anchors got a pretty impressive view of Tokyo over the weekend.

In between Olympics coverage, the team took a fun field trip to Tokyo Skytree, the city's iconic observation tower that measures 2,080 feet high and has the honor of being the world's tallest tower.

Before taking the high-speed elevator to the tower's first observation deck, Hoda Kotb shared that she was a little bit nervous. But once the team arrived, they were all captivated by the gorgeous view of the spectacular city.

"This is real cool," Hoda marveled.

Hello, Tokyo! Melea McCreary / TODAY

After gazing through the windows for a bit, the team came across another way to view the city: a glass panel built into the floor.

Al Roker was pretty impressed as he stared through the glass.

"It almost doesn't look real," he said.

It's time for a team field trip! Melea McCreary / TODAY

Hoda and Savannah Guthrie held hands as they approached the glass, and Hoda suggested that Savannah must be a bit nervous since her hands were sweating.

"Are they?" Savannah said in surprise.

"Yes, they are," Hoda said before realizing that it might be her own hands that were getting a bit clammy.

"Oh, maybe it is mine," she laughed.

Craig Melvin wasn't afraid of the surreal viewing panel and got right on the floor for a good look.

Craig wasn't at all intimidated by the viewing panel on the floor. Melea McCreary / TODAY

Up next, the anchors visited the second observation deck, which measures 1,480 feet high. An elevator took them most of the way up, but the last 16 feet were on foot. TODAY producer JK Long shared a view of the short walk on Instagram and captioned the post, "That last step is a doozy."

Getting those steps in! jennifer_k_log/Instagram

Once they made it to the observation deck, the TODAY team made some new friends and waved to some brave window washers outside.

What a view! Melea McCreary / TODAY

After the visit, Savannah shared a photo she took of the breathtaking view.

Savannah has been in Tokyo since last week, but she got the chance to reunite with her co-anchors over the weekend when they also touched down in the city.

Hoda might be pretty far from New York City, but her 4-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, made sure to pack a few items in her suitcase so she would feel the love from back home. On Sunday, Hoda shared a photo of a dress her daughter snuck into her luggage and said it was a great surprise once she landed.

On Monday's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda also revealed that Haley packed several additional items of her own clothing for her mom, including a pair of cat socks and a pair of pajamas.

"She's adorable," she said.