Al Roker takes viewers behind the scenes in Tokyo in new TODAY All Day special

If you've enjoy TODAY’s Olympic coverage, live from where the action is, every morning throughout the Tokyo Games, then we have a treat you won’t want to miss!

On Thursday, Al Roker is hosting a 30-minute special on TODAY All Day that offers a rare look behind the scenes, revealing just what it takes to bring the show to viewers live each day from our set overlooking Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge — nearly 7,000 miles away and 13 hours ahead of our home in Studio 1A.

And, as you’ll see, bringing a morning show to life at night is anything but business as usual.

With pandemic protocols in place, the endeavor has required care and caution every step of the way, from the airport to hotel quarantine to airing the action-packed Olympic coverage that viewers crave.

As we near the end of the first week in these Olympic Games, this special features burning questions submitted by viewers on social media and answered by the familiar faces you know from the show, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and, of course, Al.

See how the production team in Tokyo works with producers back in New York, and how they come together, despite the time difference. Executive producer Tom Mazzarelli even makes an appearance to explain the process that takes Olympic athletes from the medals podium to our set for post-event interviews — all while our team navigates breaking news, like the unexpected announcement that gymnastics great Simone Biles withdrew from team competition, which occurred right in the middle of our broadcast Tuesday morning.

And for those who’ve enjoyed our still-unnamed mascot, Al has an exclusive chat with the person inside the adorable costume, too.

The look behind the scenes goes beyond the TODAY gang. There’s even a glimpse at what the athletes have to go through to navigate life in the Olympic Village.

You can see it all for yourself by heading over to our streaming channel, TODAY All Day, on TODAY.com and Peacock. The behind-the-scenes special airs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. And be sure to stay with TODAY All Day after the special for more, including interviews with all your favorite Team USA Olympians.