IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
On The Show
COVID-19 & Kids
Health & Wellness
Parents
Food
Shop
Pop Culture
TMRW
Black Voices
Share this —
Search
Sections
Food
Style
Health & Wellness
Parenting
Home
Pop Culture
Shop
Videos
Show
TODAY
3rd Hour of TODAY
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Weekend TODAY
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Watch Full Episodes
More
News
Help
Trending
Newsletters
Recipes
Pets & Animals
Parenting Team
Citi Music Series
Black Voices
One Small Thing
Latino Voices
Money
LGBTQ Voices
TODAY Original Videos
Asian American Voices
TMRW
Women Are Essential
Follow today
More Brands
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
TODAY Goes Green
Laurel Graefe
Trending
How 2 women are changing the face of the climate change movement
TODAY Illustration / Stephania Stanley / Getty Images / Shutterstock
Organizing
How to compost: 5 easy steps to turn your leftover food trash into treasure
TODAY Illustration / Amazon/ Blueland/ World Market
This Month's Issue
11 eco-friendly items TODAY editors love and recommend
Katie Pollak
Pets
This good boy loves to recycle: Meet Chipper, the dog on a mission to pick up plastic
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
Trending
Not every piece of plastic is recyclable — here's what you need to know
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
Trending
TODAY goes green! Anchors and fans share their #OneGreenThing for Earth Month
TODAY
As deliveries surge, where does all that packaging go?
TODAY Originals
Climate Conversations: What is an extreme weather event?
Courtesy Chassie Post
Home
From swimsuits to cleaning products, 8 eco-friendly essentials to shop
Al Roker and Samin Nosrat
Trends
Samin Nosrat guides Al Roker through planting his own vegetable garden
Courtesy Jill Martin
Lifestyle & Fitness
Make your life greener with these 10 genius products from small businesses
TODAY
TikTok ‘green teens’ help lead fight against climate change
Courtesy Morgan Bellock
Lifestyle & Fitness
6 simple swaps for a more eco-friendly lifestyle