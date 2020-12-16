YouTube star Tyler Oakley announces he's taking a break after 13 years

Tyler Oakley is hitting pause on his YouTube career.

The popular YouTube star, who has more than 7 million subscribers and shares weekly updates about his life, said in a video on Tuesday that he's taking a hiatus to pursue other projects.

"I have been making videos and uploading them every single Tuesday at noon for years and years and years and years and years. If you have been watching since I have been in college, I was 18 when I started and I am now 31. So you can go back and find any single week of my life between those two dates and see what I was up to," Oakley said in the video. "I've never really taken a break and it is now time for me to take a break."

Oakley was vague about his future plans, but said he'll be working on "some stuff that I have always wanted to do."

"I'm gonna be focusing on some other stuff that I'm actually really excited about and I'm really ready to develop out and make into some fun, new, little things. I haven't felt a fun, new, little thing in a long, long time, so I'm gonna try some fun, new, little things," he said.

Oakley's channel is a mix of LGBTQ+ content, Q&A interviews, challenges and fun collaborations with other YouTube personalities. He said he still plans to make content for his fans on the site, but can't yet promise when he'll return.

"I am in no way leaving YouTube forever, so let me just say that," he said. "I will be back at some point, but I'm not going to say when because I don't know when and it might take me a second."

Thankfully for Oakley's fans, he hinted he won't be leaving the spotlight. He signed off with an encouraging message:

"I'll see you in 2021."