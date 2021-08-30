Woman re-creates Nicole Kidman's iconic divorce look to celebrate being officially single

Nicole Kidman is not just an award-winning actor and style icon, she's also a role model for women who want to celebrate the sweet relief and freedom that comes with finalizing a divorce.

Kidman was famously photographed leaving her attorney's office in 2001 jubilantly pumping her arms in the air around the time she finalized her divorce to Tom Cruise.

It was a look and a feeling Liz Maupin, a producer in Los Angeles, wanted to replicate as soon as her own divorce was finalized.

"I honestly think I only saw the photo for the first time a few years ago and I just loved it," Maupin told TMRW. "You can feel how relieved, how happy Nicole is to have it all over with."

DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did pic.twitter.com/ppBBaz0gc6 — Liz Maupin (@LizMaupin) August 30, 2021

While channeling Kidman's celebratory energy was the easy part, Maupin spent weeks trying to find the same printed blouse 20 years later.

"It was so hard. I did a couple weeks of research, but the shirt was nowhere to be found," she said. "There were even Reddit threads of people trying to find it."

Thankfully, she connected with Carlie Armstrong, who stepped up to the challenge and created a perfect replica of the iconic blouse just in time for Maupin's divorce party.

When her divorce was finalized last weekend, Maupin printed and framed the photo and put her special outfit in a bag to surprise 30 of her closest girlfriends at her divorce party, where she said there were "no boys allowed."

Halfway through the party, Maupin changed into the custom blouse and cargo pants, and walked out to surprise her friends, throwing her arms in the air with the same joyful expression Kidman had two decades earlier.

The outfit earned plenty of laughs and a round of applause. Maupin decided to post it on Twitter Sunday night before she went to bed and by the time she woke up, the photo had gone viral. As of Monday evening, it has racked up more than 83,000 likes.

Maupin said she thinks the message of celebrating the end of a relationship that no longer serves someone resonated with many others.

"It’s been overwhelmingly positive. There are a lot of women out there who have gotten out of unhealthy relationships and have said they felt very supported (seeing this)," Maupin said.

As for Kidman, she said she hopes the actor knows what an inspiration she has been to women who have gone through the end of a marriage and found their next chapter.

"I hope she sees it and is proud," Maupin said.

