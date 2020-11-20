New thriller 'The Wilds' is like a cross between 'Euphoria' and 'Lost'

Have you ever imagined what 2004's hit drama "Lost" would have been like if it featured an-girl cast? Were you obsessed with "Euphoria" and it's teenage drama in 2019? Then we've got your next must-see show: "The Wilds," a new thriller about a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash.

Described as "part survival drama" and "part dystopic slumber party," in a press release, "The Wilds" weaves between the lives and struggles of the teen girls before and after they crash land on a remote island.

The show premieres on on Dec. 11 on Amazon Prime. Matt Klitscher / Amazon Studios

The new series trailer, released on Wednesday, opens with a shot of a young woman in the ocean, trying to pull another young woman to shore, as two figures run into the water toward them. The dramatic scene is underscored by a woman's voice that says, "I don't mean to say that what happened wasn't traumatic, to end up where we did, in the middle of nowhere, completely cut off from the lives we left behind." The scene merges into another where the viewer can see chunks of plane debris floating underwater.

"That brings us to the real question, doesn't it?" the woman's voice continues, as the scene cuts to a trio of teen girls in matching outfits walking down a school hallway and then more snippets of young women and their everyday lives and struggles, playing cello, shooting hoops, diving into a pool and more.

The woman's voice asks, "What was so great about the lives we left behind?"

Imagine the high-stakes drama of "Lost," but with mostly teenage girls on the deserted island. Matt Klitscher / Amazon Studios

The trailer continues and, 40 seconds in, flashes to the group of young women as the plane they're traveling in begins to crash.

What happened to the young women before the plane crash? Was the plane crash accidental or not? Will they survive on the deserted island? What will they find out about themselves and their peers? At 1:26 in the trailer, two hands hold up a notebook with a message: "SHE'S ASKING TOO MANY QUESTIONS" scrawled in black ink.

A press release says the show "offer a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time." Matt Klitscher / Amazon Studios

"The Wilds" stars Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein, whose character runs an all-girls empowerment retreat and a diverse group of girls who clash, bond and "offer a vivid portrayal of what it means to grow up female in our time," according to a rep for the show.

David Sullian and Troy Winbush also star as an FBI doctor and an FBI agent, respectively.

"The Wilds" was created by Sarah Streicher, who was a staff writer on the "Daredevil" TV show, and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature Studios. The 10-episode series will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11, and the first episode will be available to stream for free for a limited time.