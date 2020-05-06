'I have become a housewife': How a chef is navigating being home with 2 kids

Home has become the center of the universe for most of us in the past few months. To highlight what that looks like for people across the country, TMRW is launching its My Space series. We'll be featuring professionals from different fields each week who share their experiences with working from home while quarantined.

Name: Einat Admony

Age: 48 years old

Location: Due to COVID-19, my two kids and I are upstate in our house in Kerhonkson, New York. We are usually in Fort Green, Brooklyn.

Profession: I’m a chef and owner of Balaboosta and Taim Falafel

How long have you been working from home:

Since March 14 and the biggest challenge is the distance. I’m very personal and I like close interactions.

How has having to stay home affected your career and what are you doing to work around or adjust to the parameters?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

I try to keep my social media active, I’m doing cooking classes, baking, experimenting, growing stuff and keeping myself busy and sane.

What is the biggest challenge of working from home?

I have become a housewife — I’m cleaning, doing laundry and making two to three meals a day — which it makes hard to juggle work obligations.

How does it feel to take on the housework when you have so many other obligations beyond your family to attend to each day?

Before this, I had a cleaning lady come once a week since I was not around to clean. I hate cleaning — it feels like I'm wasting time that I don’t have. No one could ever clean as well as I would, but I had to learn to let go because I did not have the time.

My husband has also gone back to the city so I am the only one to do laundry. For food, I used to be able to bring take out from the restaurant and now I have to make three meals every day. I have one vegetarian and one big meat eater so I have been trying to work around what both of my kids want.

What is it like to balance the responsibilities of raising children, doing housework and keeping up with your career?

There is no career or restaurant — the things I am doing are just to stay afloat. It is important to stay relevant. I have been trying to lead Zoom cooking classes during this time.

The weekends are the best. I really wish my kids didn’t have school — especially my daughter because we do so many things together.

Have you felt like you have had to act like a teacher to your kids during this time?

I taught them how to do laundry yesterday; how to separate the whites and colors. I am training them to be self-sufficient, which I have been since I was very young. There is a different style of parenting now. It's a different generation but being independent is important for a child.

What’s been the unexpected silver lining?

I've become more creative, less wasteful, a better mom (as I am around all the time), my dream garden is up and my relationship with my husband is evolving. And the most important thing is that I lost over 10 pounds! There is no trick now I just have a routine and timeline instead of always being in a kitchen with food all around me to taste. It's been good.

What have you learned about yourself from this experience?

That I’m going to keep my kids after all. 😉I'm pretty self-aware of my flaws and pluses, but I believe that most of us realize how resilient we become.