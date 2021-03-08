What is 'Moxie?' Everything you need to know about Amy Poehler's Netflix film

Can't get enough of Netflix's book-to-film adaptations? You're in luck because the streaming service just released "Moxie," a new movie based off a popular young adult novel with the same name. Here's everything you need to know before adding it to your Netflix list.

The film "Moxie" is currently streaming on Netflix. Courtesy Netflix

It's a coming-of-age story about a high school junior

"Moxie" follows Vivian, a 16-year-old high school junior who is sick of the sexist superlative categories — everything from "best rack" to "best ass" — that students assign to the females at her school. Vivian, played by "Little Women" actor Hadley Robinson, is inspired by her mom's (played by Amy Poehler) rebellious past and decides to publish an anonymous magazine that calls out the school's sexist practices.

Hadley Robinson stars in "Moxie" as Vivian, a 16-year-old high school student. Courtesy Netflix

Amy Poehler directed the film

The multitasking actor directed "Moxie" and also stars as Vivian's mother, Lisa. Poehler is no stranger to films that highlight issues that are close to teenagers' hearts, and famously starred in "Mean Girls" in 2004.

During a interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Poehler said she was especially thrilled to work on the film for a reason.

"This project was so great to work on because there were women in front of and behind the camera and we all got to collaborate together," she said. "I work every day all day with women so it's my favorite way to work."

"Moxie" has an impressive cast

The Netflix film, which is based off of Jennifer Mathieu's 2017 novel of the same name, has a diverse cast and mix of familiar names and new faces. In addition to Poehler, other seasoned actors on the project include Marcia Gay Harden, who plays the school principal, and Ike Barinholtz, who takes on the role of a teacher in the film.

Hadley stars alongside Lauren Tsai, an actor who starred in the TV series "Legion," and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Two actors from the "Saved by the Bell" reboot — Alycia Pascual-Peña and Josie Totah — also round out the cast.

Hadley Robinson admires her character Vivian

Robinson's character, Vivian, has a whole lot of moxie and isn't afraid to spark change at her school, and the actor admires her for that.

"I was 24 when we shot the movie and it was fun. It felt like a real high school experience. I think I wish that this had been my high school experience where I really did start a revolution, I encourage it," she told Hoda and Jenna.