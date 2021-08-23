The wedding was postponed — do I need to buy a new gift?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.

Hi Caroline,

I sent a gift for a wedding that was supposed to take place in May 2020 but is now rescheduled for May 2022. I noticed the couple has been adding new things to their registry. Do I need to send another gift?

Thanks,

Guest Going Broke

♥

Hello Guest!

That’s a big fat NO! You have already sent a gift for the wedding, which you didn’t get to attend because the wedding was postponed for two years. This isn’t a separate event or celebration. You’ve already checked this box.

As for the couple adding more items to their registry, why do you keep checking?! No judgment either way but I think you may be adding undue stress to yourself by being occupied with the state of their wedding registry after you’ve already sent a gift. Done ✔️ and done ✔️.

Stop looking at their registry! That’s for people who haven’t gotten around to sending a gift.

I know the wedding industrial complex has made us all nuts in the last decade, thanks especially to social media, but you have to stay sane.

Best of luck,

Caroline

