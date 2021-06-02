Netflix is serving up some educational fun with its new animated series "We the People."

The show, which hits the streaming service on July 4, features 10 episodes (aka animated music videos) that each address a different U.S. civics lesson in a fun way. Each video runs three minutes long and packs in a whole lot of knowledge.

According to a press release, "We the People" combines music and animation to "educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people." After the trailer for the series premiered this week, many YouTube users are comparing it to "Schoolhouse Rock," an animated series of musical educational short films that was originally released in the 1970s.

"It’s like School House Rock for today’s Generation. We need this!" one user wrote. Another commented "I'm getting strong Schoolhouse Rocks vibes!"

The series has an all-star cast, including singers like H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day, who perform a series of catchy original songs. Even inaugural poet Amanda Gorman is involved!

The trailer refers to the show as "a civics remix" and gives a sneak peek at some of the topics the videos will cover, which range from taxes and voting to the concept of checks and balances.

According to a press release, "We the People" combines music and animation to "educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people." Netflix

In one clip, H.E.R. sings about the importance of educating yourself about your rights and responsibilities as a U.S. citizen.

"Pay attention so I know my rights, education's gonna change the cycle," she sings.

In another snippet, singer Cordae sings about taxes and says, "Now let me start to tell y'all all about taxes. How much do you pay? Well that depends on your bracket."

Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers on the project.

The series premieres on Netflix on July 4. Netflix

Many YouTube visitors loved the trailer and thought it was a great way to teach kids about civic life, but not everyone was excited.

"Entertain us don't lecture us," one wrote.

Still, lots of commenters were optimistic about the series.

"Wohooo.. this looks nice! And the animation reminds us of the good old Cartoon Network days ❤️," one wrote.