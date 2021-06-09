Watch the 1st trailer for 'Outer Banks' season 2

The trailer for the second season of "Outer Banks" is here, promising us even more action and romance for the dog days of summer.

Slated to begin streaming on July 30, the Netflix hit is a coming of age story that follows a close group of teens, known as the "Pogues," in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But it seem that this new season will take them to new locations under the scorching hot sun of the Caribbean.

"After their near-death escape, season two finds John B and Sarah on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas," a statement from Netflix explains. "New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope and J.J. rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

Creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told TMRW via an emailed statement that season two raises the stakes.

"We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one — more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

According to a release, cast members Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to return.

Stokes sent a sweet shout-out to the show's crew on Instagram, calling their second season a "labor of love," especially since they were filming during the pandemic.

"You have fought through adversity with a sense of humor," he wrote. "Sacrificed your time during a global pandemic to bring to life another incredibly compelling story. This isn’t an easy show to do, and for those that are there before we get to work, and those who stay when we leave. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. This is more than just a tv show. This has become a big ole’ family."

Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (J.J.) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) are returning for season two. Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix

That family has gotten even more personal for Stokes, who began dating his on-screen flame, Cline, in real life.

"It was cool to work with somebody you’re really good friends with," he told TMRW last year. "And to take the time to fall for each other after the show had wrapped was really cool. I was talking to my mom about it … it was cute and fun and it's super cool to be a part of something with your partner and watch the success of it all together."

On what else fans can expect this season, Cline said viewers will see more summer lovin' in the second season when she spoke with Elle.

"I can't wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah get to the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah come into her own and grow into this badass," she said in an interview with the website. "I want her to match John B's crazy — like a Bonnie and Clyde-type dynamic between them. That sounds like a lot of fun to play as an actor. As far as Sarah goes, I want to see her grow into her own person, and not be under the influence or control of her dad."