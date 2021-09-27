Vanessa Hudgens on meeting her boyfriend during a Zoom meditation

It doesn't get more 2020 than the way Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker first met.

The Broadway star and current voiceover actor on the new Netflix movie "My Little Pony: A New Generation" shared how she found love with the Pittsburgh Pirates player in the middle of a pandemic.

"It’s the ultimate modern day love story," she said Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "It’s ridiculous. We met over Zoom on a meditation group. Like who are we, the most new-age couple ever."

Hudgens, 32, took immediate notice of Tucker, 25, even just seeing him in a little box on Zoom.

"I think that I just saw him, and I was with my girlfriend and I was like, ‘Who is that?’'' Hudgens said. "And she’s like, I don’t know I haven’t seen him.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, but who is it?’"

Tucker noticed but was more embarrassed than excited at first.

"He said that he saw me watching him and talking about him while he was talking, and he was like ‘Do I have something on my face, do I need to stop talking, like what is going on?'"

They were supposed to meditating at the time.

"Meanwhile, I’m just like, 'Who this boy be?'" Hudgens said with a smile.

The former "High School Musical" star then did her homework on him.

"After our Zoom I followed him on Instagram and then I actually just did a deep dive, and two days later, he DM’ed me," she said.

Hudgens was not going to sit back and wait after becoming interested in Tucker.

"My thing is like why do we give other people the power and control for our own happiness and going after what we want?" she said. "If we’re attracted to someone, if we connect with someone, go for it! Who’s saying you can’t?"

The couple made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day, and Hudgens has been out to Pirates' games to watch Tucker play.

Considering how the pandemic has changed the way people date, Hudgens is thankful for how everything worked out with Tucker.

"Dating, especially during a pandemic, is challenging, so I got really lucky," she said.