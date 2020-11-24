TikTok users create the 'Ratatouille' musical we need right now

The biggest musical of the season is not even real.
TikTok users have created an entire show based on the 2007 Disney Pixar movie, "Ratatouille." The film about a rat who can cook isn't technically a musical, but it has inspired people on the social media app to write and perform original songs based on the story.
The trend began in August after user @e_jaccs posted a short video honoring Remy, the film's main character, that featured a brief song about the creature.
"A love ballad," read the caption.
"Remy, the ratatouille, the rat of all my dreams. I praise you, my ratatouille. May the world remember your name," she sang over images of Remy.
The rat and the film have since gotten even more love, with many people showing off clever songs and performances in its honor.
"Remy: The Musical OG Song," one user wrote while imagining the ode to Remy as the closing number in the make-believe show.
"My official entry to the #ratatouillemusical," one user captioned her video of a song about Remy's dad.
"These are just so fun to make. Seriously," another person wrote in his video.
Some people went next level, showing off some impressive choreography as they danced along with the song that started the craze.
"cookin’ up some choreo for #ratatouillemusical" one user wrote.
And some people had a blast pretending to be stagehands on the imaginary production.
"Stagehands for the Ratatouille Musical standing by," one user captioned a clip featuring three men putting the set together in what is actually a room in a house.
Former "Dear Evan Hansen" star Andrew Barth Feldman even joined the fun, performing a song on a friend's account.
Fellow Broadway star Kevin Chamberlin, who has been nominated for three Tony Awards, has also thrown his (chef's) hat into the ring with his take on "Anyone Can Cook."
"@ratatouillemusical Anyone Can Cook," he wrote.
The trend may be scratching an itch, since Broadway is expected to remain shut down due into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The craze has taken off so much, in fact, that there's now the hashtag #ratatouillemusical on TikTok, which curates all related videos. So if you can't get enough, be sure to check it out. With so many videos, you're bound to find something that speaks to you the way fine cuisine speaks to Remy.