TikTok users create the 'Ratatouille' musical we need right now

The biggest musical of the season is not even real.

TikTok users have created an entire show based on the 2007 Disney Pixar movie, "Ratatouille." The film about a rat who can cook isn't technically a musical, but it has inspired people on the social media app to write and perform original songs based on the story.

The trend began in August after user @e_jaccs posted a short video honoring Remy, the film's main character, that featured a brief song about the creature.