TikTok users are turning to Miley Cyrus to make big life decisions — and she's weighing in

Would you ask Miley Cyrus to make big decisions for you?

TikTok users are doing just that in a growing trend that has users requesting the 28-year-old pop star to comment on their posts if she wants them to do something significant.

A TikTok user by the name of Hannah shared a video post of herself lip syncing to a clip of "Prisoner," the singer's new song with Dua Lipa.

On her post Wednesday, she wrote in the video, "if miley cyrus comments on this ill legally change my name to Hannah Montana when I turn 18 ... my name is already hannah so i have a headstart 😃." The young woman, whose username is @www.hannita.com, also tagged the celebrity in her caption, writing, "@mileycyrus I will carry on ur legacy 😀."

Sure enough, Cyrus, who starred as the fictional pop singer in the popular Disney Channel show, was quick to respond. She commented, "WIG IS SNATCHED," referring to her surprise and shock. The TikTok post has since gone viral with over 349,000 views and has over 64,000 likes and 600 comments.

"HOW DID MILEY SEE THIS SO FAST," asked a commenter.

Another added, "my name is hannah and i've always wanted to do this 💀💀💀."

One user hypothesized, "i think miley has a tik tok addiction like the rest of us 💀."

Another user, who goes by Shirlee, kept the stakes high with her own video post Thursday. As the camera rolls, she dances in the foreground with a young man dancing along just behind her. They then embrace and kiss before the video ends.

Shirlee wrote, "if miley cyrus comments we will get married." Cyrus didn't shy away again and replied, "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. 💍☠️🖤 Congrats," referencing her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

The 20-year-old's TikTok post has been viewed over 17,000 times and liked over 3,200 times. One commented in disbelief, "NOO WAYY SHE COMMENTED!"

"OH MY GOD I- 😭☠️ it's actually Miley," responded another.

There's no word yet whether Cyrus herself is the one behind the comments from her account, but if so, it won't come as a surprise that she'd be active on TikTok. The young artist has a strong fan base, with over 7.1 million followers on the social media platform alone.

Cyrus has shared more than 60 videos so far on TikTok and continues to highlight her performances on TV shows, singing and dancing to the immense delight of her fans, or as they call themselves, the Smilers. Last month, Cyrus released "Plastic Hearts," her seventh studio album, which features collaborations with legendary music superstars Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.