'Tiger King' cast: Where are they now?

"Tiger King" has become one of the most talked about shows in the United States, and for good reason.

It's hard not to think about Joe Exotic's music videos, what Carole Baskin was accused of, and the rest of colorful characters from the Netflix hit docuseries. If you've found yourself wondering what they're all doing right now, we tracked them down for you.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead. If you haven't finished "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," you may want to bookmark this story for later.

Where is the 'Tiger King' cast now?

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin was Joe Exotic's nemesis. NETFLIX

After "Tiger King" premiered, Baskin released a statement slamming the docuseries as "sensational" and refuted having anything to do with the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

"Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator," she wrote.

She added that her home only had a small meat grinder, not the large one shown in the Netflix documentary that could have been used to hypothetically grind up her husband.

Baskin continues to advocate against breeding big cats and keeping them in captivity. She lives at the Big Cat Rescue facility in Florida with her third husband, Howard Baskin.

Howard took to YouTube to share a very personal plea to viewers of the series, debunking the film's claims and calling the filmmakers, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the "biggest con-artists of them all."

John Finlay

John Finlay is Joe Exotic's ex-husband.

Joe Exotic's ex-husband, who was also having relationships with women at the park, now works as a welder and lives with his fiancee, Stormey. John Finlay's smile has also changed since the documentary. While he was previously missing teeth, he now has a set of pearly white dentures. He told TMZ he was disappointed Netflix did not show them.

He also runs a Facebook page called "The Truth About John Finlay," which has more than 14,000 followers. The page includes this message: "No networks or news related articles have my permission to use my photos or my responses from this page!!"

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle owns the Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, (T.I.G.E.R.S.) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. NETFLIX

Doc Antle, who owns the the Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, (T.I.G.E.R.S.) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said he was "very disappointed" that his facility was mentioned in the series.

"We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz. It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach," the statement said.

He concluded by inviting people to come and check out his safari tours, which are apparently still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you want a look inside Antle's world without traveling to South Carolina, one way is through his son, Kody Antle. With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, he shares lots of updates featuring tigers, lions, chimpanzees and elephants, or as he calls them, his "brothers and sisters."

“If there is a real-life Tarzan, it is certainly Kody,” Antle said of his son. “He may be the only person in the world living like this."

Jeff Lowe

Jeff Lowe still runs the Greater Wynnewood Zoo.

Jeff Lowe, who runs the Greater Wynnewood Zoo, is still married to his wife, Lauren. He plans to open a new zoo in Oklahoma in "Summer 2020," according to his Instagram. Oh, and he has had at least one more daughter since filming concluded on the docuseries.

Rick Kirkham

Rick Kirkman now lives in Norway. NETFLIX

Rick Kirkham, the producer who was filming Joe Exotic's reality web series, now lives in Norway, according to his Facebook page, and is married to a Norwegian woman. He still works as a freelance reporter.

Interesting fact: Six months after Kirkham's footage mysteriously burned in Joe's TV studio, his house in Texas caught on fire in the middle of the night an nearly killed him, according to a New York Magazine article.

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence in Oklahoma's Grady County Jail. NETFLIX

This may come as a shock, but Exotic actually isn't Joe's last name. Born Joe Schreibvogel, the Tiger King is also known as Joe Maldonado-Passage.

The Tiger King is serving a 22-year sentence in Oklahoma on animal abuse and two murder-for-hire charges. On March 17, he filed a $94 million lawsuit against the US Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service. Exotic alleges they put him out of business by adding the "generic tiger" to the endangered species list. He also writes that he was "discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because (he) is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds".

Oh, and remember those music videos? It turns out, that's not Joe Exotic singing. It was The Clinton Johnson Band and they're hoping to cash in on their 15 minutes of fame with a record deal, according to TMZ.

Dillon Passage

When we left Joe Exotic, he was married to Dillon Passage. Fans of the series have been wanting to know if he and the incarcerated zookeeper are still together. The answer is yes.

"I’m still married to joe but my social media platform isn’t used for any joe things," Passage wrote in the comments of a post on his Instagram, in response to a fan's question.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" is currently streaming on Netflix.