Replace Stars Hollow, Connecticut, for Serenity, South Carolina, and you've got yourself "Sweet Magnolias."

The new Netflix show, based on the book series by Sherryl Woods, is filled with all the small-town charm and multigenerational drama that "Gilmore Girls" fans have come to love — and we're pretty sure it's about to be your next binge.

What is "Sweet Magnolias" on Netflix?

Adapted from the 11-book series by Sherryl Woods, "Sweet Magnolias" follows the stories of three women in a quaint South Carolina town as they lean on each other through the ups and downs of divorce, starting a family and building a business.

When Maddie Townsend's husband leaves her for his younger nurse, she's left to pick up the pieces and start fresh. She bands together with her friends Dana Sue and Helen to transform an old, historical house in town into a spa (we can't be the only ones picking up on the Dragonfly Inn vibes here). She also happens to catch the eye of her son's baseball coach, who just happens to be a former professional MLB player. Not bad for a rebound, Mrs. Townsend!

After Dana Sue, a chef with her own restaurant in town called Sullivan's, is forced to fire her second in command, she goes looking for the perfect sous chef only to find he's been right under her nose the whole time.

And Helen, the razor-sharp attorney helping Maddie get through her divorce, is rethinking the child-free life she's enjoyed up until now.

The adult drama is mirrored in the lives of Maddie and Dana Sue's children, who all attend the same high school and are taking their first sweet steps through the joys and pains of young love.

Who is in the "Sweet Magnolias" cast?

Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott (of "Drop Dead Diva" fame) and Heather Headly star as the trio of friends known as the Sweet Magnolias. Chris Klein takes on the role of Bill Townsend, Maddie's doctor ex-husband, and Jamie Lynn Spears plays his young new fiancée.

The ladies of "Sweet Magnolias" indulge in their margarita night ritual. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX

And it wouldn't be a soapy Southern drama without a little romance. Justin Bruening makes an appearance as Cal Maddox, the hunky baseball coach; Dion Johnstone joins the cast as Erik Whitley, the new Sullivan's sous chef; and Michael Shenenfelt appears as an old flame who's just returned to town. They serve as potential love interests for the Magnolias.

Will there be a second season of "Sweet Magnolias"?

In short, we don't know yet.

The first season ends on a cliffhanger and fans are eager to see what happens next, but Netflix hasn't made any public announcement yet. With 11 books of material to pull from, we can only hope they'll order another season simply so that we can have another excuse to join in on margarita night with our favorite gals.