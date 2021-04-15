Sneak peek of new season of 'Never Have I Ever' shows Common as a doctor

Netflix teen rom-com series "Never Have I Ever" is slated to return this July and they're bringing some new friends.

In a sneak peek released by Netflix on Wednesday, we see the main cast return for the show's second season at the streaming network.

“Never Have I Ever” tells the story of high school sophomore Devi Wiskwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is dealing with the aftermath of her father’s death and the general crisis that is high school.

In a post, show creator Mindy Kaling wrote they had some "HIGH PROFILE NEW FRIENDS" joining the cast. The new photos show Common is joining the cast as Dr. Jackson.

“I feel like I’ve birthed two big things this year — my show and my kid,” she laughed to TODAY in an interview in November. “I’m proud of what I’ve done wearing a ratty shirt and sweatpants I’ve had since college.”

Common as Dr. Jackson and Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar. Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix

Kaling’s second child, a son named Spencer, arrived on Sept. 3. Her show started shooting in Los Angeles in November, she confirmed, adding that she wasn't nervous about going back to work despite the pandemic.

“Once you’re a single mom who’s had a baby during a pandemic, things don't seem as daunting,” she chuckled, adding she’ll have to pump every two hours and look for a refrigerator somewhere on the studio lot. “Now, I just feel like it’s really easy.”

Common as Dr. Jackson. Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix

"Never Have I Ever" has a special place in Kaling's heart, she said.

“…The difference with something like this was that the reaction was just more than ‘I thought that show was funny,'" she told TODAY. "It was, ‘I feel seen, I could watch that show with my family’ and they felt like they were being represented for the first time."

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar. Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix

“It’s nice to normalize that for people of color, particularly for Asian women.”

Can't wait to go back to high school with Devi this summer!