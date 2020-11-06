The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. Its sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why we're sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

This week, chef Gabe Bertaccini, star of Netflix's "Say I Do," shares his recipe for a light, yet robust Italian pizza, all in one pan with his Sheet Pan Pizza Del Boscaiolo. Bertaccini shared this recipe as part of his partnership with the Italian liqueur Aperol.

Chef Gabe Bertaccini from the Netflix series "Say I Do" loves making this classic Italian pizza, which gets simplified with just one sheet pan! Justin Coit / Aperol

There is no better way to embody the essence of Italian culture than through pizza and an Aperitivo hour. It's a “la dolce vita lightness” that veils a deep respect for the importance of human connection and embraces the three great pillars of Italian life: family, friends and food.

Being from Florence, a pizza and spritz pairing is deeply rooted in my memories of Italy. Before introducing the meal, I like to serve an iconic Italian cocktail. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or for loved ones, this will bring a much-needed spark of joy to you at home.

When it comes to cooking, the best part about Italian food is that it’s all about elegant simplicity, pristine ingredients and simple execution. Often times when you think about homemade pizza, you may think it requires a lot of work with special tools or appliances like a pizza oven, a certain pizza peel or a pizza stone. And yes, these pizza-making tools are great, but certainly not required to achieve a perfectly cooked homemade pizza. You can make the magic happen with just fresh, simple ingredients and a standard sheet pan! This is why I love making this Pizza Del Boscaiolo recipe for friends, family or even just myself for a delicious Sunday brunch, lunch or dinner.

This traditional Italian pizza has fresh ingredients with earthy flavor like wild mushrooms and savory garlic. Justin Coit / Aperol

When using the sheet pan, you can still achieve that wonderfully crisp crust by preheating the sheet pan in a 500-degree oven first before laying down the dough. This recipe is truly one of my favorites. It’s light and full of earthy flavor with Chanterelle mushrooms, truffles, garlic, some fresh parsley and thyme and, of course, cheese. The word "bosca" in "boscaiolo" translates to forest, which is where the mushrooms grow.

I like to set the ingredients, toppings and garnishes you’ll need for your pizza in fun bowls to make it a bit more exciting when making your pizza — it’s also a great solution for the keeping the process quick and seamless.

Most importantly, I always remind myself to take time and not rush through the experience. Italian meals can last for hours if the drink and conversation are flowing. It's the best and most memorable times that take place when you slow down and embrace the present. In Italy, an evening can go well into the early morning, "non fa niente" (it does not matter!).

Just remember, the dishes can wait until tomorrow!

