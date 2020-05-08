The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. Its sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.

That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

This week, TODAY food stylist and kitchen manager Tina DeGraff shares her recipe for a bright, herbaceous take on a childhood classic: Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers with Onions and Potatoes.

Tina DeGraff is the kitchen manager and food stylist at TODAY. Tina DeGraff

Growing up in an Italian home, learning to cook was inevitable. I wouldn’t say I was always interested, but once I had my own apartment in college, I found myself frequently calling my mother asking for her recipes. Of course, she never had any and would always say, “Oh, I just added a little bit of this and that,” which was extremely unhelpful. So I started to tear pages from magazines and purchase cookbooks and eventually, my culinary journey began.

This recipe is a nod to DeGraff's parents' deli where they have a sandwich called a “P.O.P. (peppers, onions and potatoes) steak." Tina DeGraff

As I started to think about sheet pan dinners, I was transported back to my mother’s kitchen. On many nights, my mom would put together a meal for a family of four effortlessly, which, looking back now, was not an easy task.

"This dish could not be easier but packs such a flavor punch." Tina DeGraff

One of my favorites was a peasant-style dish that was simple and delicious, consisting of peppers, onions, potatoes and eggs. This recipe is a take on that, minus the eggs and plus sausage. It’s also a nod to my parents' deli where they have a sandwich called a “P.O.P. (peppers, onions and potatoes) Steak," but I replaced the steak with sausage.

"Sometimes the most beautiful food comes from the simplest memory." Tina DeGraff

This dish could not be easier but packs such a flavor punch with the added spice mixture and bright, herbaceous citrus sauce. Sometimes the most beautiful food comes from the simplest memory.

Click in below for the full recipe: