The humble sheet pan is the hero of weeknight cooking. Its sleek, spacious surface allows the busy home cook to get a balanced dinner — protein! starch! vegetables! — on the table quickly with very little prep or cleanup. Just chop, drop and roast.
That’s why every week, we’ll be sharing throw-it-all-on-a-sheet-pan recipes from our favorite chefs and home cooks. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, friends, family or meal-prepping for the week, you should keep these one-pan meals in your back pocket — or, rather, your oven.
This week, TODAY food stylist and kitchen manager Tina DeGraff shares her recipe for a bright, herbaceous take on a childhood classic: Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers with Onions and Potatoes.
Growing up in an Italian home, learning to cook was inevitable. I wouldn’t say I was always interested, but once I had my own apartment in college, I found myself frequently calling my mother asking for her recipes. Of course, she never had any and would always say, “Oh, I just added a little bit of this and that,” which was extremely unhelpful. So I started to tear pages from magazines and purchase cookbooks and eventually, my culinary journey began.
As I started to think about sheet pan dinners, I was transported back to my mother’s kitchen. On many nights, my mom would put together a meal for a family of four effortlessly, which, looking back now, was not an easy task.
One of my favorites was a peasant-style dish that was simple and delicious, consisting of peppers, onions, potatoes and eggs. This recipe is a take on that, minus the eggs and plus sausage. It’s also a nod to my parents' deli where they have a sandwich called a “P.O.P. (peppers, onions and potatoes) Steak," but I replaced the steak with sausage.
This dish could not be easier but packs such a flavor punch with the added spice mixture and bright, herbaceous citrus sauce. Sometimes the most beautiful food comes from the simplest memory.