Women-owned small businesses to support right now

As the economy attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest ways we can help entrepreneurs stay afloat is by shopping small. This week, the 3rd Hour of TODAY is highlighting women-owned small businesses to consider supporting.

As part of the She Made It series, we'll be featuring some of our favorite brands in fashion, food, beauty and beyond.

Read on for the small brands you should have on your radar right now.

1. The Neon Tea Party

Step into a world of nostalgia and color with crafting from The Neon Tea Party. Founded by lifelong creative Marisa Morrison Stein, The Neon Tea Party products are the perfect way to engage your whimsical side, make new decor for your home and most importantly, have fun! Who couldn’t use a dose of that these days?

From pompoms and tassels to groovy tie-dye, TNTP’s products are reminiscent of childhood summer projects. Plus their craft kits perfect for everything from a virtual happy hour to keeping the kids entertained. Struggling to recreate summer camp in your backyard? Look no further than Camp TNTP. Starting this July, Camp TNTP will meet virtually every week, providing kid and tween campers the opportunity to cultivate their crafting skills and make new friends from around the country!

Head to The Neon Tea Party to receive 10% of your next order by using promo code TODAY10.

2. Coco & Seed

Coco & Seed was born out of founder Tishana Richards' relatable struggle to keep her houseplants alive. After experimenting with hydroponics, which use nutrient-rich water solvents instead of soil to grow plants, Richards was able to launch her convenient and stylish gardening kits. With options like basil, lettuce and beet microgreens, a Coco & Seed plant will elevate both your work-from-home space and your next culinary creation!

Easy to follow instructions mean any novice will feel like a horticultural pro in no time. Plus, all orders arrive in either a compostable mailer or a recyclable box. Sprucing up your space, stimulating the economy AND saving the environment? Who knew doing your part could be this easy?

To test out your green thumb, check out Coco and Seed and receive 15% off your purchase with promo code COCOTODAY15.