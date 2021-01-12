'Sex and the City' fans share ideas to handle Samantha's absence in new show

When HBO Max announced that “Sex and the City” would be returning for a new series titled “And Just Like That…” fans were naturally psyched. Then they found out that Kim Cattrall, who played one of the series' main characters, Samantha Jones, wouldn't be joining her castmates for the much-anticipated revival.
Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how the show's writers could possibly address the character's absence from the show.
The obvious choice — killing Samantha off — didn't sit well with most of them. Instead, one Twitter user suggested it would be much better if the sassy character was busy traveling the world, living her best life.
Another fan shared the same sentiments and agreed that killing off Cattrall's character would "infuriate people too much." Instead, the social media user suggested that Samantha could have left New York City and moved back to Los Angeles.
Some fans, on the other hand, thought that Samantha may have died, especially if her breast cancer returned.
Some folks thought that replacing Cattrall was the best option, and one fan believed that "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara would make a nice Samantha.
One fan suggested that Samantha could have left a Post-it breakup note for her friends, similar to the one that Berger left for Carrie in season six.
Some fan theories took pop culture gossip into account.
And others poked fun at Samantha's hobbies.
One fan, @Kit__Tastrophe, took the mature route and suggested that the show could use Samantha's absence to show how friendships evolve — and sometimes fall apart.
Some others also thought Cattrall should get her own spinoff show.
Whichever way the writers handle Samantha's departure from the show, one thing's for sure: We'll be tuning in when this revival premieres.