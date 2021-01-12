'Sex and the City' fans share ideas to handle Samantha's absence in new show

When HBO Max announced that “Sex and the City” would be returning for a new series titled “And Just Like That…” fans were naturally psyched. Then they found out that Kim Cattrall, who played one of the series' main characters, Samantha Jones, wouldn't be joining her castmates for the much-anticipated revival.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how the show's writers could possibly address the character's absence from the show.

The obvious choice — killing Samantha off — didn't sit well with most of them. Instead, one Twitter user suggested it would be much better if the sassy character was busy traveling the world, living her best life.

I really don't want or think Samantha should be dead. The writers are smarter than just killing her off. I hope Samantha is traveling the world and keeps in touch when she can but is just not involved in the every day plotline of these women's current lives. — Jennifer "Jay" Palumbo (@jennjaypal) January 11, 2021

Another fan shared the same sentiments and agreed that killing off Cattrall's character would "infuriate people too much." Instead, the social media user suggested that Samantha could have left New York City and moved back to Los Angeles.

I think killing off or recasting the character will infuriate people too much. They should have Samantha move back to LA and then introduce new, rotating characters to "fill the void." High profile celebrity guests will help. — Stefan Mreczko (@stefanmreczko) January 11, 2021

Some fans, on the other hand, thought that Samantha may have died, especially if her breast cancer returned.

my earnest take about a dead Samantha in SATC: a "her cancer came back" storyline could work (i kind of hope for it tbh?) if it's done with grace and respect; cancer happens to a lot of women and families, and seeing how Samantha's family—her friends—grieve would be compelling — Matt Ortile (@ortile) January 10, 2021

Some folks thought that replacing Cattrall was the best option, and one fan believed that "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara would make a nice Samantha.

One fan suggested that Samantha could have left a Post-it breakup note for her friends, similar to the one that Berger left for Carrie in season six.

Samantha’s note to the gals on the first episode of #SATC revival. pic.twitter.com/7gFiT2UzOy — Stephanie Webber (@RoseWebber) January 11, 2021

Some fan theories took pop culture gossip into account.

And just like that Samantha was eaten by actual cannibal armie hammer... #SATCNextChapter pic.twitter.com/tQsmiSNbUE — Cabbidge x (@Cabbidge_soop) January 11, 2021

And others poked fun at Samantha's hobbies.

I have to assume Samantha died doing what she loved: talking about pilates — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 11, 2021

One fan, @Kit__Tastrophe, took the mature route and suggested that the show could use Samantha's absence to show how friendships evolve — and sometimes fall apart.

Some others also thought Cattrall should get her own spinoff show.

Don’t kill off Samantha in the Sex and the City, give Kim Cattrall her own spin off show called “Sex and the Other City” set in London. She plays an agent for British movie stars, getting pissed in Soho with the gays and sleeping with corrupt politicians pic.twitter.com/KH1XyWWMfQ — Hun-derrated 💙 (@Hun_derrated) January 11, 2021

Whichever way the writers handle Samantha's departure from the show, one thing's for sure: We'll be tuning in when this revival premieres.