September horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Not only is school back in session, but we are embarking on a new season and journey in the month ahead. This is a time of reflection and assessment to make necessary changes in our lives. Little by little, we will work toward focusing on matters that speak to our hearts.

These are the key astrological dates for September 2021:

● The new moon in Virgo occurs on Sept. 6, awakening our goals and desires.

● Romantic Venus enters deep Scorpio on Sept. 10, heightening our passions.

● Action planet Mars moves into Libra on Sept. 14, making us take a more passive approach rather than asserting ourselves.

● The harvest full moon in Pisces on Sept. 20 will heighten our emotions and intuition.

● The sun shifts into Libra on Sept. 22, which also marks the fall equinox. A new season begins, helping us finding balance and order within our lives.

● Mercury retrograde begins on Sept. 27 and lasts until Oct. 18 in Libra. Communication, travel and technology will be temperamental and erratic. Plan accordingly.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You are working harder than ever at maintaining professional relationships — especially during the new moon on Sept. 6 and harvest full moon on Sept. 20. Your efforts may create tensions at the office when Mars zooms into Libra on Sept. 14 and during Mercury’s retrograde, which commences on Sept. 27. Issues can occur if you do not adhere to the boundaries set by others and yourself when Venus glides into Scorpio on Sept. 10.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Relationships will deepen during the Virgo new moon on Sept. 6 and Venus’ movement into Scorpio on Sept. 10. The caveat is that you may get too heady about the future during Mercury’s planetary backspin in Libra, which starts on Sept. 27. Try to be present with others and not focus on what will or can be. There is no moment like the one you’re living in now. Embrace it and choose to be there.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Finding balance is important, especially since you tend to burn the candle at both ends. The new moon on Sept. 6 helps you find structure, while the harvest full moon on Sept. 20 gives you the courage to say no and set limits with the amount of work you take on. Mercury’s retrograde on Sept. 27 gives you the opportunity to have a temporary break from all of the tasks on your plate.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You regularly guard your heart to ensure that you don’t suffer emotional setbacks, but you may experience an unexpected wound from a friend during Sept. 6’s Virgo new moon and Mars’s entrance into Libra on Sept. 14. Their words may sting at first, but you will be able to work through the emotional bite during the harvest full moon in Pisces on Sept. 20 and Mercury’s backward spin in Libra, which starts on September 27.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your generous heart is facing the repercussions of recent overspending. Use the new moon on Sept 6 and the harvest full moon on Sept. 20 as a chance to take control of your over-the-top financial habits. You may decide that a budget is doable for your lifestyle and important in maintaining a high-yielding bank account. The sun’s movement into Libra during the fall equinox on Sept. 22 is a great time to implement financial change in your life.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You often hide your emotions away from those you care about in an effort to remain level-headed. The new moon on Sept. 6 and harvest full moon on Sept. 20 will ignite your passionate side, leading you right into Libra season with your heart ablaze. You’ll find that being desirous of life and all it has to offer, including within your relationships, is a nice emotional switch from the regular analytical perspective you have on matters.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your energy levels will soar when Mars links up with your sun on Sept. 14 and during the fall equinox on Sept. 22 (which also kicks off your solar return). However, you may feel lethargic and exhausted beforehand. Allow yourself time to rest during the new moon on Sept. 6, the harvest full moon on Sept. 20 and Mercury’s moonwalk on Sept. 27. Venus’s shift into Scorpio on Sept. 10 will help you budget your time and energy wisely.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re wearing your heart on your sleeve throughout September by letting love into your life. Venus’ alignment with your sun on Sept. 10 will heighten your need to connect with others on an intimate and personal level. Don’t worry about any drama; Mars’ entrance into Libra on Sept. 14 will minimize it. This is the perfect time to have a date night, add self-care to your daily ritual or hang with people you care about.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

August was quite intense, which is why you’ll find September to be much easier. The best way to thrive is to commit to focusing your energy solely on mending the connections with your family members as well as stepping up your professional game. Updating your LinkedIn profile on Sept. 6 for the new moon will lead to an amazing career opportunity. Healing familial relationships during the harvest full moon on Sept. 20 will be emotionally fulfilling.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Work will soar when the sun shifts into Libra on Sept. 22, which coincides with the fall equinox. In the weeks leading up to the seasonal and solar change, you’ll take note of your aspirations and goals. Instead of taking the same approach to your career, you’ll opt for exciting and inventive ways to get your ideas heard and seen during the Virgo new moon on Sept. 6, and the harvest full moon on Sept. 20.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The relationship that you have with money is changing, making you aware of how much you’d rather save than spend. The new moon on Sept. 6 and harvest full moon on Sept. 20 will tighten your wallet — but it will be by choice. Committing to a fiscal plan that allows you to focus on saving your pennies for a rainy day will benefit you on Sept. 10 when you’ll need to dip into your savings for unexpected home repairs.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s always wise to lean into your intuition, especially since yours tends to be accurate. But you may find that your gut feelings are a little off during Mercury’s backward march, which commences on Sept. 27. Meditate on your inner sentiments in the weeks leading up to this planetary moonwalk (particularly during the new moon on Sept. 6 and the harvest full moon on Sept. 20) to gage how you feel. Then, act on those impulses.