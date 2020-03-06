Selena Gomez swears by this eye cream for dark circles — and it's 20% off

"If you get dark circles, it’s the s---," she told Into the Gloss. "I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee and that’s the bomb."

While we'd trust anything Gomez has to say about skin care and beauty, we also reached out to an expert to see if the ingredients truly are "the bomb." According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, the cream is a great choice thanks to two of its key ingredients.

"This cream can help strengthen, brighten, and depuff under-eye skin," he told us. "Licorice root is a botanical extract commonly used for its soothing and brightening benefits, and caffeine helps constrict blood vessels to remove excess fluid under the eye that contributes to puffiness."

Brightening, depuffing and soothing? This seems to check all the eye cream boxes!

If that's not enough, the cream also has tons of positive reviews from Sephora customers.

"This is such a lifesaver for me! I have had dark circles under my eyes my whole life ... but I'm usually too lazy to put on concealer," one reviewer wrote. "I'll swipe this on in half the time and even though it doesn't completely cover the circles, it makes my eyes look a lot better."

Although it's a bit of a splurge at $36, one reviewer said the instant results make it worth the price.

"I have terrible under eye circles and this is BY FAR the best product I’ve tried," another reviewer wrote. "It gives you instant results unlike most of the under-eye products I’ve tried. I can finally wear no makeup and not look dead, it’s definitely worth the price."

Gomez's new album may be "Rare," but a good eye cream doesn't have to be.

