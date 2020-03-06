Selena Gomez swears by this eye cream for dark circles — and it's 20% off

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
From a new album to a forthcoming beauty line, Selena Gomez is quite busy lately. In fact, she's so busy that it leaves us wondering how she manages to look so flawless and radiant while juggling all of her different projects.
We did some digging and found that the "Lose You to Love Me" singer previously revealed her beauty favorites in an interview with Into the Gloss. So what's her secret to looking so fresh-faced and awake even on her busiest days? Turns out it's the First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy.
The Gomez-approved cream is currently 20% off at Dermstore when you use the code REFRESH at checkout through March 9.
First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy
"If you get dark circles, it’s the s---," she told Into the Gloss. "I’ll put it on, it feels all good and cold, go have a coffee and that’s the bomb."
While we'd trust anything Gomez has to say about skin care and beauty, we also reached out to an expert to see if the ingredients truly are "the bomb." According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital, the cream is a great choice thanks to two of its key ingredients.
"This cream can help strengthen, brighten, and depuff under-eye skin," he told us. "Licorice root is a botanical extract commonly used for its soothing and brightening benefits, and caffeine helps constrict blood vessels to remove excess fluid under the eye that contributes to puffiness."
Brightening, depuffing and soothing? This seems to check all the eye cream boxes!
If that's not enough, the cream also has tons of positive reviews from Sephora customers.
"This is such a lifesaver for me! I have had dark circles under my eyes my whole life ... but I'm usually too lazy to put on concealer," one reviewer wrote. "I'll swipe this on in half the time and even though it doesn't completely cover the circles, it makes my eyes look a lot better."
Although it's a bit of a splurge at $36, one reviewer said the instant results make it worth the price.
"I have terrible under eye circles and this is BY FAR the best product I’ve tried," another reviewer wrote. "It gives you instant results unlike most of the under-eye products I’ve tried. I can finally wear no makeup and not look dead, it’s definitely worth the price."
Gomez's new album may be "Rare," but a good eye cream doesn't have to be.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Kendall Jenner swears by this humidifier — and it's currently on sale
- Selena Gomez's former California home is for sale — see inside!
- Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health and medication
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.