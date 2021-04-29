See inside Miley Cyrus' funky and fun home designed by her mom, Tish

This Mother’s Day, Miley Cyrus has an extra reason to be thankful for her mom.

In a new feature on ArchDigest.com, the 28-year-old singer showed off her cool Los Angeles home that was lovingly designed by Tish Cyrus—her mom and manager of 16 years.

“My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” Cyrus told the publication. “Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style.”

It turns out Tish has designed a home for all five of her kids. “She designs for her kids … the same way she nurtures us,” Cyrus said. “She just wants what’s best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting.”