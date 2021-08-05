See inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's serene L.A. home

Who knew Adam Levine was such an interior design enthusiast?

His wife, model Behati Prinsloo, revealed to Architectural Digest that the Maroon 5 frontman stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. (Celebs, they’re just like us!)

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo pose in their L.A. home's dining room for the September issue of Architectural Digest. William Abranowicz / AD

“He should be an interior designer,” the model gushed to the magazine. The couple’s serene Pacific Palisades property that they share with their young daughters, Dusty and Gio, is featured on the cover of the publication’s September issue.

“We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are,” Levine explained.

“We were attracted to this place because it felt homey," Prinsloo added. "You could tell that kids had lived here before.”

Peek inside a supermodel's closet: Prinsloo's dressing room has its own daybed. William Abranowicz / AD

The one-story ranch house, which was designed in the 1930s and opens out onto views of the ocean, has had some famous previous owners, including Gregory Peck and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Working with Clements Design, the couple stripped the home down to the bones and simplified the materials and color palette to create a natural backdrop for their collections of art.

“Adam is an obsessive design junkie,” designer Kathleen Clements said. “He and Behati like to live with beautiful things, but in a super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome.”

“Behati and I have an emotional attachment to everything we collect,” Levine said. For example, a massive Raymond Pettibon painting hangs above the couple’s bed. “It’s not exactly earthquake-friendly, but we’re willing to die for that piece of art,” he joked.

The backyard features a sunken conversation pit that seems perfect for gathering with friends and family. William Abranowicz / AD

And while the interior of the home is an oasis in itself, one step outdoors and you’re in a pure retreat.

Landscape architect Mark Rios created a series of outdoor sections that give the garden and backyard area a feel of separate rooms. There’s a raised platform for enjoying the views, a sunken conversation pit off the den for nighttime hangouts and a tranquil pool area lined with olive trees.

“The Covid-19 lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine told the magazine. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

You can see more pictures of the couple's insanely beautiful home in the September issue of Architectural Digest. William Abranowicz / AD

