Netflix debuts 1st trailer for 'To All The Boys: Always and Forever'

The trailer for the third and final installment in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" film franchise is here and we have chills.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name, the films follow Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) in her pursuit of love. The films were just as popular as the books. In 2018, Netflix said that “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was one of its “most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing.”

"The minute I knew 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' was a success was when I woke up the day after it premiered and I saw my first memes," Condor told TODAY back in 2019. "I've never been meme'd before, so it was weird!"

The last film, titled "To All The Boys: Always and Forever," profiles the end of Lara Jean's senior year, where she is grappling with the tough decisions she has to make: reconciling her relationship with the boy of her dreams (dreamy Peter K, played by Noah Centino) while also figuring out where she is going to go to college.

In the trailer, we see glimpses of their looks at prom, as well as trips the characters take to South Korea and New York City.

The third film in the trilogy features trips to New York City and South Korea. Courtesy of Netflix / SARAH SHATZ/NETFLIX (C) 2021

Fans seem to be torn on the new trailer, as they are super excited to watch another installment but also sad to say goodbye to these characters they have grown to love over the last few years.

"I am so excited for this! I have absolutely adored every single movie in this franchise," one fan wrote on YouTube, adding, "I love the 'To All the Boys' franchise so much! I am not ready to say goodbye, but I also can't wait to watch the movie 💌"

Another person commented, "i’m not ready for the last movie 😭"

Others were quick to note that the trailer seemed to show all the best parts! One person wrote, "It’s the way I feel like they put this whole movie in this trailer."

But fans won't have to wait much longer to watch the whole movie, as it's being released earlier than anticipated, on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine's Day.