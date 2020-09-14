How having a stroke at age 30 taught me how to prioritize my time

Sage Grazer is a licensed clinical social worker and the co-founder of Frame, a mental health platform. But it was her own experience with a painful injury and then a stroke that caused her to take a hard look at her personal well-being. In this essay, she tells TMRW how she learned to prioritize her life and put herself first — and the tips she has for other people who might be struggling to do the same.

In 2018, I had a complex sports injury (to my neck) that led to months of really debilitating pain. I was having severe headaches that were relentless 24/7. My doctors were saying it was migraines or a muscle strain. They didn’t know what was wrong.

Little did I know that I had a vertebral artery dissection — essentially a tear in my artery.

It became extremely difficult for me to do the things that I loved doing, like spending time with friends and family. I spent more than a year going to so many doctor’s appointments and still having all this chronic pain. There was such little time that I felt well enough to do something. Factor in the exhaustion, trying to work and all of the doctors’ appointments, and that left maybe only a handful of hours in any given week to pursue the things that brought me joy.

It really caused me to prioritize what was important to me. One of the exercises I would do is ask myself, “If all other people’s judgments disappeared, is this something I want to do?” Would I rather go to this friend of a friend’s birthday drinks, or would I rather stay home and just be OK with being alone and taking care of my pain?

I had a stroke at the chiropractor’s office in January 2019. The chiropractor didn't know I had a dissection in my artery, so she was doing muscle work, digging into the area and it broke loose the clotting, which landed in my brain. The experience was terrifying. I felt like I was going to die. A lot of people think they’re having a stroke when they’re actually having a panic attack; it’s not uncommon. So when I was having a stroke, I was thinking that I was having a panic attack. But then my whole right side went numb. The chiropractor said it was a response to the muscle work. I laid there until I felt okay enough to stand up. I was dizzy and nauseous and in debilitating pain.

When I went to the doctor afterward, they said, "You’re lucky to be alive."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

I've been in therapy since I was a teenager, which inspired me to become a therapist myself — I started working in the field in 2012, so mental health has always been important to me. But after my stroke, I had to really work with my own therapist to process what happened. When doctors tell you, you are so lucky to be alive, you’re like, yes, that’s great, but it’s also really scary, because I had not realized how close I was to not being alive, or to not being able to walk or talk or breathe.

After my stroke, I realized I needed to prioritize what’s important. I left the job where I was working so I could just do my private practice and focus on building Frame. That’s when I took that leap.