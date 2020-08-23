Minutes before I sat down with "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12 stars Jaida Essence Hall (who won) and Heidi N Closet (who snatched the sash for Miss Congeniality), news of the tragic death of Chi Chi DeVayne broke.

"I was shocked," Closet told TODAY.

"Her legacy will be her heart. I feel like that first of all... and her dancing toes."

"I was hopeful that she would come off this because I have a close friend that's going through a similar situation," Essence, 33, said to TODAY. "And so I was like, hopefully things will turn around. Now today, this is where we are. It's crazy."

On what DeVayne's legacy will be, Essence responded: "Her legacy will be her heart. I feel like that first of all... and her dancing toes."

"It comes back to us both coming from humble beginnings and it's hard to see her go, but I know she will live on forever."

"Absolutely," Closet, 24, agreed. "She's such an amazing person. I remember when I first met her, she came to me and she gave me amazing advice about how to deal with everything that was about to happen with being on the show. So the kindness of her and the sweetness is truly a thing that will live on."

Some fans have drawn a comparison between DeVayne and Closet, not only because of their lip-synching talents but also because of their origin stories. DeVayne, who hailed from Shreveport, Louisiana, and Closet, who is from Ramseur, North Carolina, both come from self-proclaimed "humble beginnings." This informed their likability and lovability as fan favorites.

"So just trying to be a beacon of light in these times has been the main focal point of my platform right now." - Heidi N Closet

"Well, knowing that she is so similar to me in so many qualities, it just means I'm doing the right thing. Knowing that she is such a beloved person, it speaks to me," Closet said. "It comes back to us both coming from humble beginnings, and it's hard to see her go, but I know she will live on forever."

The death of DeVayne is just another rough moment for 2020. This season of "Drag Race" premiered only a few weeks before lockdown began, making it impossible for this batch of new queens to really lean into their newfound celebrity. Many contestants from the show in years past begin touring right away, but that was impossible this year.

"And when you think about what makes television outstanding, I think about stories and the way that television can move you and impact you." - Jaida Essence Hall

"I think it's given us a closer connection to the fans because they they've been so active with us online," Closet said. "So I feel like it's really given us that chance to become really close with them because when we're not always up in the air touring and going around everywhere. We were sitting at home during our season, watching along with them, and it gave us that time to talk and chat with them and really make those connections. That has definitely been a plus for us."

"I do look forward to the day that we are able to go and show them all what we can do in-person," she. added.

But also, that desperate desire for connection has made "Drag Race" an even brighter rhinestone in the dark. (As a "Drag Race" super fan myself, this year I found myself especially looking forward to Fridays more than ever before, knowing that for a few hours I would be able to forget my pandemic troubles and watch drag queens strut a runway in things that sparkle and shine.)