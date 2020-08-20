Rihanna reacts after her uncanny look-alike goes viral

You know a celebrity doppelgänger is good if they grab the attention of their look-alike. That's exactly what happened when Rihanna spotted her clone on The Shade Room's Instagram.

“where the album sister?” Rihanna, 32, commented on the post. She also added the hashtag “#R9,” which is a reference to her upcoming album.

Priscila Beatrice has quickly gained popularity on TikTok for her uncanny resemblance to the nine-time Grammy winner. In the video that caught Rihanna’s eye, Beatrice is seen with her back toward the camera as Dej Loaf’s “Back Up” plays and a photo of Rihanna appears in the background. The words "OMG IS RIHANNA?" appear on the screen, and that's when Beatrice turns around to reveal her face.

Before filming the clip, Beatrice did her makeup and styled her hair in braids just like Rihanna did for the British Fashion Awards in 2019.

Rihanna stuns on the red carpet in a light teal monochromatic look. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

The Shade Room was inundated with over 27,000 comments from people who couldn’t get over the similarities between Beatrice and Rihanna. Some even suggested it was Rihanna playing a joke.

“This is Rihanna. Girl, sing Pon de replay,” wrote one person, referring to the pop star's debut single.

Added another, “This is not Riri?”

Though Beatrice recently deleted her Instagram, according to several outlets such as Cosmopolitan and Glamour, she was overcome with emotion after Rihanna interacted with the Shade Room post.

“Do you know what I’m feeling right now??? I can’t stop crying with emotion !!! Of happiness!!!! It is a dream!!!” Beatrice wrote. “God is so wonderful!”

Beatrice has updated her TikTok profile to read in Portuguese, "I was noticed by RIHANNA and I'm freaking out."