Remember Big Time Rush? The boy band reunites after 7 years for 'epic' comeback

Big Time Rush is back.

The boy band (formed in 2009) is reuniting after seven years for two "Big Time Rush Live" concerts in December. And all four members — Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow — will be there.

WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.

Dec 15 – Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Dec 18 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY



Don’t forgot to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!

LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/Mokn5euLvV — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) July 19, 2021

"WE ARE BACK!" The pop band tweeted Monday. "It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Let's make up for lost time."

"It's 2021 the people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions," an accompanying video teases. "Together these four men will live it big time. The show must go on."

The first show will be at the Chicago Theater on Dec. 15, followed by a Dec. 18 show at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The "Boyfriend" singers released three studio albums ("BTR," "Elevate" and "24/Seven") but are best known for their Nickelodeon show "Big Time Rush." The TV show — featuring four hockey players from Minnesota who are selected to be part of a boy band while dealing with normal teenage lives — spanned four seasons from November 2009 to July 2013 and became available on Netflix earlier this year. A film adaptation of the show, "Big Time Movie," was released in 2012 and shows the characters in London for their first world tour.

The Nickelodeon show based on the boy band became available on Netflix earlier this year. (C)Nickelodeon Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Big Time Rush hasn't performed on stage together since 2014. They did, however, reunite virtually last April to send fans a message about being safe and compassionate amid the pandemic.

A Message From Big Time Rush pic.twitter.com/3cba95mWlW — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) April 20, 2020

And last June, the band surprised fans with a special performance of their chart-topping hit "Worldwide," on the song's 10th anniversary.