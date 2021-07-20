IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remember Big Time Rush? The boy band reunites after 7 years for 'epic' comeback

The boy band announced two live concerts, which will be their first in-person performances since 2014.
Nickelodeon Upfront Presentation 2010
"Big Time Rush" stars Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt and Carlos Pena perform on March 11, 2010 in New York City.Charles Eshelman / Getty Images
By Ananya Panchal

Big Time Rush is back.

The boy band (formed in 2009) is reuniting after seven years for two "Big Time Rush Live" concerts in December. And all four members — Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega and James Maslow — will be there.

"WE ARE BACK!" The pop band tweeted Monday. "It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Let's make up for lost time."

"It's 2021 the people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions," an accompanying video teases. "Together these four men will live it big time. The show must go on."

The first show will be at the Chicago Theater on Dec. 15, followed by a Dec. 18 show at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The "Boyfriend" singers released three studio albums ("BTR," "Elevate" and "24/Seven") but are best known for their Nickelodeon show "Big Time Rush." The TV show — featuring four hockey players from Minnesota who are selected to be part of a boy band while dealing with normal teenage lives — spanned four seasons from November 2009 to July 2013 and became available on Netflix earlier this year. A film adaptation of the show, "Big Time Movie," was released in 2012 and shows the characters in London for their first world tour.

The Nickelodeon show based on the boy band became available on Netflix earlier this year.(C)Nickelodeon Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Big Time Rush hasn't performed on stage together since 2014. They did, however, reunite virtually last April to send fans a message about being safe and compassionate amid the pandemic.

And last June, the band surprised fans with a special performance of their chart-topping hit "Worldwide," on the song's 10th anniversary.

