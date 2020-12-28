'Ratatouille' musical announces star-studded cast including Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert

The lesson in the Disney Pixar film “Ratatouille” is “anyone can cook," and it turns out that anyone can write a musical as well!

TikTok users went down a rabbit hole earlier this year — or should we say rat hole? — and created several catchy songs about the 2007 animated movie that, dare we say, slapped.

It all started in August after user @e_jaccs posted a short video honoring Remy, the film's protagonist, with a brief song about the character.

"Remy, the ratatouille, the rat of all my dreams. I praise you, my ratatouille. May the world remember your name," she sang over images of Remy. Other users added other characters, songs, costumes, sets and everything else a musical would need.

Now, the musical that TikTok collectively put together is actually happening with some very big names signed on to be part of it.

Remy the cooking rat will be played by Tituss Burgess of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” fame.

Former “Dear Evan Hansen" star Andrew Barth Feldman will be portraying Alfredo Linguini, the human who Remy helps cook by tugging on his hair to control his movements from underneath his chef's hat.

That casting decision is especially fitting in addition to his Broadway chops, because Feldman got in on the TikTok "Ratatouille" fun months ago, performing a song on a friend’s account as Linguni.

“Anyone can cook, if they have the perfect guide,” he sings in the song on Nathan Fosbinder’s account. “I can cook with you helping me.”

Another Broadway star, Kevin Chamberlin, also got in on the ground floor of the show. The three-time Tony Award nominee will join the cast as Gusteau (who he also portrayed on TikTok in November) with his very popular song “Anyone Can Cook.”

Some other casting highlights include “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park as Linguini’s coworker-turned-friend-turned-love-interest, Celine, and “Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady will play Remy’s dad, Django. Remy’s brother, Emile, will be played by “American Idol” alumnus, singer Adam Lambert.

The show is entirely online and will be streamed on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET on TodayTix.com. All proceeds will go to the Actors Fund, which supports people working in film, television, theater and other arts. Tickets start at $5.