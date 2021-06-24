Peek inside supermodel Cara Delevingne's adult playhouse

You heard it here first: Ball pits are the new soaking tubs. That is, if Cara Delevingne has anything to do with launching home design trends.

“If I’m having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit,” the supermodel told Architectural Digest in the latest issue. “You can’t really cry in a ball pit.”

Cara Delevingne poses in her home's ball pit on the cover of the July/August 2021 issue of Architectural Digest. Laure Joliet / Architectural Digest

That’s something we’ve never considered before, but now we're intrigued.

And really, intriguing is a great word to describe the rest of the Los Angeles abode. The exterior boasts an English-countryside style, but on the inside, “it’s like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of 'Alice in Wonderland,'” Delevingne described.

“There’s a proper dining room and living room and a great kitchen,” she explained. “But it’s also a kind of journey. The deeper in you go, the more treasures you discover.”