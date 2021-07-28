Olympic nail art! See how Team USA athletes are showing off their patriotic spirit

These Olympians are patriotic all the way down to their fingernails!

With variations of red, white and blue designs, these American athletes are using nail art to show off their team spirit during the Tokyo Olympics. Some designs are simple enough to try at home while others are as intricate as the most complicated gymnastics flip.

Here's a roundup of the best Olympic nail art designs so far.

Jordan Chiles

This subtle, elegant design is the perfect way to show team spirit. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

The gymnastics star competed with square, white nails and added a special Olympics symbol on her ring finger. Chiles helped earned a silver medal for team finals Tuesday.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan matched her nails to her Olympics uniform. Brad Smith / Getty Images

The Team USA soccer star rocked navy blue nails on Sunday when her team advanced to the quarter finals. And did you catch her sparkly silver pointer finger?

Alys Williams and Kaleigh Gilchrist

It looks like the Team USA water polo players shared nail polish. Marcel ter Bals / Getty Images

The water polo players (Williams, left, and Gilchrist, right) chose short, rounded nails with alternating patriotic colors.

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is making history and inspiring nail art designs at the same time. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The swim legend, who won a gold medal in the debut of the women's 1500-meter freestyle race, competed in bright red nails with a fun polka-dot design.

Jessica Pegula

Now this is a patriotic version of a French manicure! Patrick Smith / Getty Images

While competing for Team USA in tennis, Pegula (right) wore a jazzed up French manicure during her Sunday doubles match with Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The manicure featured a light base color with navy and red striped tips.

Lily Zhang

Don't let the pastel colors fool you! Lily Zhang of Team USA is a strong competitor. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Zhang on the table tennis team wore alternating nails of baby blue and white during her July 26 competition.

Emma Weyant

We love the little red stars on Emma Weyant's manicure. Al Bello / Getty Images

With alternating white and gold nails, Weyant earned a silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley final Sunday for the swim team.

Regan Smith

Regan Smith went neon and bright with her nail art. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The Team USA swimmer competed in colorful, oval nails Tuesday to earn a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke.

Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez

Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez looks fierce with metallic nails. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

Mucino-Fernandez on the archery team wore alternating colors on her nails while competing July 25.