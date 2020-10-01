Here’s hoping the 10th month of the year has a little more treats and little less tricks up its sleeve as we'll be wishing all the Libras and Scorpios celebrating their birthdays this month a magical, healing, joyful new year.
Up first, is the full moon in Aries on the 1st, which should encourage you to recharge your battery with passion, pleasure, desire and play. Adrienne Maree Brown teaches us, “Ultimately, love for the self is the deepest pleasure we deny ourselves. I work daily to be courageous enough to indulge in the purest pleasure of self-love.”
Let the full moon in Aries help us indulge in the pleasure of self-love!
Once we’re better in touch with what we want, Venus enters Virgo on Oct. 2, helping us embody our pleasures, show up for the healing of others and find greater meaning and value in our routines and rituals.
On Oct. 13, Mercury turns retrograde until 12:49 p.m. on Election Day (I kid you not!). So double and triple check your registration, polling locations and vote-by-mail procedures. Astrologer Erin Sullivan likens the amount of time Mercury is retrograde to the percentage human beings need for sleep. So think of Mercury retrograde as the universe taking a nap. Which gives us the time in our waking hours to “retrograde” into the past and clear up lingering tasks and complete unfinished projects.
A new moon in relational Libra on Oct. 17 inspires us to practice our negotiating, compromising and win-win seeking skills. Tell the universe your intentions on how to give and receive in mutuality while holding space for opposition and contradiction as the “fundamental form of relating.”
Scorpio season begins on Oct. 22, giving the zodiac a month to deep dive into the “hidden” or subconscious motivating factors. Let this chapter of astrology give us the critical thinking to explore uncertainty over clinging to a false sense of certainty. Try regulating the discomfort of the unknown by leaning into your spiritual path and learning more about cognitive behavioral therapy.
Venus enters Libra on Oct. 27, making autumn especially romantic. Go out of your way to schedule date nights, love letters, gestures of appreciation and other activities that prove we remember what esteemed psychotherapist Esther Perel reminds us: that “the quality of our life is determined by the quality of our relationships.”
On Halloween night, a full moon in Taurus continues the themes of the month — desire and pleasure — by inspiring us to indulge in the candy, fantasy, fun, treats, tricks and whatever else replenishes our hearts. I know it can feel awkward to find pleasure during a pandemic, but this full moon gives us a moment to do just that.
Read your sun or rising sign below for greater accuracy!
Aries:
Live out loud, Aries! The annual full moon in your sign on Oct. 1 wants you to share your dreams, joys and hopes with the world. Be fearless in your pursuits! A new moon in your Libra-ruled romance zone on Oct. 17 could give you the relationship changes you’ve wanted. Another full moon in Taurus on Halloween gives your income and self-esteem a major boost!
Taurus:
Let it all go, Taurus! The full moon in Aries on Oct. 1 gives you completion and closure you need when you proactively initiate it. The universe will take care of the next steps. A new moon in your Libra-ruled health and wellness zone on the 17th grounds you in routine and ritual to help your personal growth. The full moon in Taurus is your annual reset; lead with your love, passions and power for amazing results!
Gemini:
Take it to the streets, Gemini! The full moon in your Aries-ruled activism and community organizing zone on the 1st wants to see how you contribute to social causes. A new moon in Libra on the 17th reframes your relationship with self-esteem, confidence and worthiness for belonging. A full moon on Halloween in Taurus is sure to make it a mystical, intuitive, healing and magical night, so enjoy it!
Cancer:
How’s work, Cancer? A full moon in your Aries-ruled career zone on Oct. 1 uplifts your ambitions, leadership and bravery to make big career moves. A new moon in your Libra-ruled home and family zone on the 17th focuses your intentions on the who and where of emotional safety. A full moon in your Taurus-ruled friendship zone on Halloween wants you to connect with your ride-or-dies, whether digitally or outside while socially distanced!
Leo:
Bring a new vision to familiar places, Leo! A full moon in your Aries-ruled wisdom zone on the 1st wants you to discover something smarter by choosing a different vision. A new moon in your Libra-ruled communication zone on the 17th inspires you to focus on both your speaking and listening capabilities. A full moon in your Taurus career sector on Halloween will encourage you to align your values on the job!
Virgo:
What’s the truth, Virgo? A full moon in your Aires-ruled authenticity and sexuality sector on Oct. 1 wants you to “face the music” on a particular existential detail. A new moon in your Libra-ruled income zone on the 17th will manifest your intentions on financial freedom. A full moon in your Taurus-held vision on Halloween night wants you to rely on a key learning for amazing results!
Libra:
Happy birthday, Libra! A full moon in Aries on Oct. 1 starts a new relationship, deepens one you’re in or completes a relationship that’s served its function. A new moon in your sign on the 17th is your moment to tell the universe all your birthday wishes, so be specific and fearless. A sexy full moon in Taurus on Halloween night is sure to make the night filled with pleasure, play and intimacy.
Scorpio:
Health is wealth, Scorpio! A full moon in Aries on the 1st will encourage you to bolster your emotional, physical and spiritual health with a morning routine. A new moon in your Libra-ruled spirituality zone on the 17th will clarify your intentions on mindfulness, completion and closure. Halloween’s full moon in Taurus could give you the romantic, relationship changes you deserve and are looking for!
Sagittarius:
Courage, thy name is Sagittarius! A full moon in your Aries-ruled emotional exposure zone on the 1st wants you to tell the story in your heart in a big, brave, beautiful way. A new moon in your Libra-ruled friendship zone on the 17th wants you to review the loyalty in your network. A full moon in your Taurus-ruled health zone on Halloween wants you to prioritize joy and discernment at the same time.
Capricorn:
Home is a feeling, Cap! A full moon in your Aries-ruled belonging zone on Oct. 1 will make you want to find the people and places that feel like home. A new moon in your Libra-ruled career sector on the 17th clarifies your professional intentions and how your network can help. A full moon in your Taurus-ruled confidence zone on Halloween gives you greater charisma, magnetism and glamour.
Aquarius:
Use your words, Aquarius! A full moon in your Aries-ruled communication zone on the 1st wants you to have a straight talk. A new moon in your Libra-ruled intelligence zone on the 17th gives you the e-course or book that changes your perspective. A full moon in your Taurus home zone on Halloween makes you a bit more tender and in your feelings, so let ‘em out!
Pisces:
What does “security” mean to you, Pisces? A full moon in your Aries safety zone on the 1st wants you to clarify the values that give you security. A new moon in your Libra-ruled intimacy sector on the 17th wants you to dig deeper within your relationships. A full moon in your Taurus communication zone on Halloween makes you the most curious and chattiest of them all!