Here’s hoping the 10th month of the year has a little more treats and little less tricks up its sleeve as we'll be wishing all the Libras and Scorpios celebrating their birthdays this month a magical, healing, joyful new year.

Up first, is the full moon in Aries on the 1st, which should encourage you to recharge your battery with passion, pleasure, desire and play. Adrienne Maree Brown teaches us, “Ultimately, love for the self is the deepest pleasure we deny ourselves. I work daily to be courageous enough to indulge in the purest pleasure of self-love.”

Let the full moon in Aries help us indulge in the pleasure of self-love!

Once we’re better in touch with what we want, Venus enters Virgo on Oct. 2, helping us embody our pleasures, show up for the healing of others and find greater meaning and value in our routines and rituals.

On Oct. 13, Mercury turns retrograde until 12:49 p.m. on Election Day (I kid you not!). So double and triple check your registration, polling locations and vote-by-mail procedures. Astrologer Erin Sullivan likens the amount of time Mercury is retrograde to the percentage human beings need for sleep. So think of Mercury retrograde as the universe taking a nap. Which gives us the time in our waking hours to “retrograde” into the past and clear up lingering tasks and complete unfinished projects.

A new moon in relational Libra on Oct. 17 inspires us to practice our negotiating, compromising and win-win seeking skills. Tell the universe your intentions on how to give and receive in mutuality while holding space for opposition and contradiction as the “fundamental form of relating.”

Scorpio season begins on Oct. 22, giving the zodiac a month to deep dive into the “hidden” or subconscious motivating factors. Let this chapter of astrology give us the critical thinking to explore uncertainty over clinging to a false sense of certainty. Try regulating the discomfort of the unknown by leaning into your spiritual path and learning more about cognitive behavioral therapy.

Venus enters Libra on Oct. 27, making autumn especially romantic. Go out of your way to schedule date nights, love letters, gestures of appreciation and other activities that prove we remember what esteemed psychotherapist Esther Perel reminds us: that “the quality of our life is determined by the quality of our relationships.”

On Halloween night, a full moon in Taurus continues the themes of the month — desire and pleasure — by inspiring us to indulge in the candy, fantasy, fun, treats, tricks and whatever else replenishes our hearts. I know it can feel awkward to find pleasure during a pandemic, but this full moon gives us a moment to do just that.

Read your sun or rising sign below for greater accuracy!

Aries: