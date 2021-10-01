October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.

These are important cosmic dates for October:

- The Libra new moon on Oct. 6 gives us the chance to heal the past.

- Pluto ends the retrograde journey on Oct. 6, which began on April 27 in Capricorn, that leads to transformation.

- Sentimental planet Venus glides into Sagittarius on Oct. 7, making us feel romantically impulsive.

- Oct. 9 brings the best day of Mercury retrograde, when it aligns with the sun and brings clarity.

- Venus aligns with the south node of destiny on Oct. 9, bringing karmic issues to the surface.

- Authoritative Saturn, which turned retrograde on May 23, turns direct on Oct. 10 in Aquarius. This will ask us to contemplate matters on a serious level.

- Mercury retrograde in Libra ends its planetary retrograde, which began Sept. 7, on Oct. 18. This clears up all of the recent miscommunications.

- Lucky Jupiter brings abundance our way on Oct. 18, when the retrograde journey ends the planetary moonwalk that began on June 20 in Pisces.

- Oct. 20’s full moon in Aries gives us the chance to assert our needs.

- The sun’s ingress into Scorpio on Oct. 23 brings a highly intuitive and passionate month ahead.

- Mars’ movement into Scorpio on Oct. 30 motivates us to achieve success — no matter the cost.

Aries

March 21 - April 19

The drama at work never seems to stop, Aries. Unfortunately, it’s making you question the motives of your colleagues and management on Oct. 6. Rather than arguing back, try to understand the bottom line of their goals. Use this information to your advantage and, yes, to find a middle ground to compromise with your team and get your agenda pushed forward on Oct. 20. You will get your way on Oct. 23 and 30.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20

You give a lot of your time to others, but are they reciprocating the energy? The new moon on Oct. 6 and the Venusian shift into Sagittarius on Oct. 7 will allow you to reassess and reflect on the friendships you’re invested in. You may discover that you are giving more than you’re receiving (or vice versa) on Oct. 9. Instead of balancing out the situation, decide if it’s even worth the hard effort from you.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21

Simply put: It’s time to cash in all the vacation days on your calendar on Oct. 6 and plan a long weekend getaway. Give your mind and heart a rest. If that means having a few days filled with R&R, so be it. You work hard; now is the time to find pleasure and joy in life — even if that means putting projects on the back burner until Oct. 18 and 20.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22

You’re finding that there are cracks in the foundation of your relationships during Oct. 6’s new moon in Libra. Instead of having a tearful confrontation, set up strict boundaries on Oct. 10 and 18 with those who’ve emotionally let you down. This will ensure that they never have the opportunity to hurt your feelings again. Odds are that they will see the errors of their ways during Oct. 20’s full moon and offer an apology.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22

October skies offer you clarity about personal relationships. When Saturn and Jupiter end their retrograde journeys on Oct. 10 and 18, you’ll be having second thoughts about the commitments and alliances you’re a part of. This will create an emotional breakthrough on Oct. 23 and 30 when the Sun and Mars enter Scorpio. You’ll let go of situations and relationships that aren’t healthy. Don’t be afraid to cut the cord, move on and be happy.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22

Money issues will start to come to a resolution during Oct. 6’s new moon if you accept help from those who are offering assistance. This may not come in the realm of materialism or cash, but they will offer you guidance that will serve as an incredible help to your bank account and financial planning. You’ll start to see and feel the difference on Oct. 18 and 20 — only if you choose to listen.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22

Your inconsistent behavior (all of which is due to Mercury’s planetary moonwalk) is creating issues in your relationships. Use Oct. 6’s new moon and Venus’s movement into Sagittarius on Oct. 7 as a time to become aware of how your actions are affecting others. Even if you’re not ready to deal with these situations, you can start the work toward rebuilding partnerships when Mercury turns direct on Oct. 18 and under Oct. 20’s full moon.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21

You’re excellent at keeping secrets locked away in the vault. However, you are finding that some people you’ve confided in are not. Skeletons that you’ve had buried may be revealed during Oct. 6’s new moon. The good news is that your friends and family will laugh it off on Oct. 10 and 18. And, in true Scorpio fashion, you’ll get your payback for loose lips on Oct. 23 and 30 without lifting a finger.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21

It’s been a long time since you’ve felt motivated to obtain success. The fire under your belly is being ignited once again and pushing you to go after your dreams — especially during Oct. 20’s full moon. The caveat is that you may be a tad fearful and cautious in attaining them on Oct. 6, 9 and 18, as self-doubt and insecurities are standing in your way. Persevere.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19

All of the pressure you’re facing at work is making you question your career objectives and professional endgame. The silver lining is that you can make changes that affect your career positively on Oct. 6, 10 and 18, but you have to be open to adjustments. The old ways of doing things need to be refreshed during Oct. 20’s full moon. These changes will lead to an amazing professional revival on Oct. 23 and 30.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18

After a few months of inner turmoil, Oct. 10 and 18 allow you to find your footing. For the first time in a long time, you’ll be walking on the sunny side of the street (starting mid-month). When the sun enters Scorpio on Oct. 23, there will be no more confusion about partnerships, work alliances and friendships. Love will consume your heart and personal relationships.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20

You are not one to outwardly express your feelings to others. But that will change during Oct. 6’s new moon and Oct. 20’s full moon. Standing up for yourself will prove necessary on Oct. 7, 9 and 18 —because it may feel like. your support system is abandoning you and leaving you to fend for yourself. Accept the challenge, Pisces. Prove to your friends and family that you’re stronger than they know and a powerhouse who can’t be messed with.