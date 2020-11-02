November is the month of change: 2020 is coming to a close and we will have ample opportunity to reflect on all the things that have changed this year. Mercury is going direct on the Election Day, Nov. 3, with Mars going direct 10 days later on Nov. 13. This sets us up for the new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 15 with ample energy and opportunity to make use of all the changes that have taken place this year.

The new year will initiate a new era: a time where we realize that in order to move forward as a human community, we have to take care of each other and the earth we live on. The full moon at the end of this month will illuminate where we have room to grow and learn in order for each one of us to find our way through this mess. There is no going back to the way things were — there’s only looking forward to rebuilding in a way that better supports our collective future.

Aries

There’s been a lot of sacrifices this year and a lot of losses. But now, as 2020 comes to a close, the gifts you are meant to receive will fill the space that has been cleared.

Taurus

It’s time to make a commitment to the relationships that have seen you through this difficult time. No one in this world is perfect, but there are those who have proven to be true blue. Now is the time to honor them.

Gemini

What is the point of the new role you are taking on? There must be more to the story than a simple change in scenery or resources — you are being called to make some changes in order to find alignment.

Cancer

The tension between what you do for money and what you do for your heart is growing, but the key to this moment is realizing that you don’t have to choose one or the other.

Leo

Take a step back in order to see the big picture: a visit to family, lineage or your roots will remind you of what is needed to feel grounded, no matter what situation unfolds.

Virgo

This is your time to focus on moving past the story you’re still holding onto about who you are and what you're capable of because of the current circumstances. There is no waiting for this time to pass — this is the time.

Libra

You’ve still got a shot at making a go of it before the year's end, but in order to make it happen, you’re going to need to tap into your friend network. Funnel that frustration into collaboration — instead of focusing on who isn't showing up, focus on who is. And build with them.

Scorpio

You may not be getting the birthday celebration you wanted, but you can have the intimacy you miss — if you focus on the quality of the relationship you want, instead of a specific person.

Sagittarius

I believe in you, I believe in your power and I believe in your ability to see this big project you’ve taken on all the way through. Honor when you need rest — that's when your biggest ideas blossom.

Capricorn

A dream becomes reality when we commit to the work that must be done in order to realize it. Keep that in mind this month, dear Capricorn.

Aquarius

As your new projects start to take off, make sure to end this chapter with grace. Tie up any loose ends this month and finish out your contracts before launching into the new offerings on your plate.

Pisces

This is the time to dream BIG. For everything you have lost this year, there's now space for something new to blossom in the next. Your time is coming, but what you need right now is to reignite that hope.