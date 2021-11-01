The month ahead has its challenges, but it ends on a lovely note.

November starts off with an intense new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 that will push us all toward a fresh start. The planet of communication, Mercury, dives into inquisitive Scorpio on Nov. 5, while romantic Venus enters hardworking Capricorn on the same day. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 will bring much needed change and growth into our lives. The sun and Mercury both ingress into Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and 24, urging us to take a walk on the wild side and embrace our spontaneous sides as the month comes to a close.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is your power month and time to shine, which means that you can manifest anything that’s in your peripheral vision during the new moon on Nov. 4. The only caveat is that you may have to tone down your intense energy in order to attain your goals as it may prove too demanding and extra for those in your social or professional circles during the lunar eclipse on Nov. 19.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Relationships are at the forefront of your heart and mind this month. The new moon on Nov. 4 will reveal what needs to change in your partnership. Don’t worry, you’re not calling it quits anytime soon, but simply evolving together. Venus’ movement into fellow earth sign Capricorn on Nov. 5 and Nov. 19 gives you the rare opportunity to reflect and decide how to make things better, which won’t be hard to do.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re putting pressure on yourself by focusing on the need for perfectionism in your life. The new moon on Nov. 4 and Mercury’s ingress into Scorpio on Nov. 5 will highlight your need for meticulousness. However, you’ll come to see during the lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 that it's not your personality or mentality to act in that manner. By the time Mercury enters Sagittarius on Nov. 24, the energy in your orb will be lighter.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Romance is in the air, which means that the new moon on Nov. 4 is a wonderful opportunity to plan a decadent candlelit dinner for two. You won’t have to express your sentiments to the one you love, as you’ll both connect on an intuitive level from Mercury’s entrance into passionate Scorpio and Venus’ shift into reflective Capricorn. The lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 seals the sentimental and emotional deal, deepening partnerships and commitments.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Rather than focusing on the challenges that have been surrounding you, use it as inspiration and as a catalyst for growth during metamorphic new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4. The less you dwell on the "shoulda, woulda, coulda," the more agile you’ll be in moving forward during the lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 and growing when the sun’s optimistic shift into Sagittarius occurs on Nov. 21.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Instead of taking things at face value, hone your inner detective skills and get to the heart of the matter when Mercury shifts into Scorpio on Nov. 5. This will give you the opportunity to understand why your close friends, colleagues and family members have been acting skittish with you. It’ll also give you a chance to connect on a deeper level and become a tighter unit with your partner when Mercury enters Sagittarius on Nov. 24.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve been too reliant on others, which is why November is a wonderful time to strike out on your own. The new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4 and Venus’ tender glide into Capricorn on Nov. 5 will give you the strength and stamina to assert yourself, which will help you evolve into a stronger and more self-reliant person.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your love life has been hot and cold for the past several months. Unfortunately, the new moon on Nov. 4 adds more intensity to the mix. The good news is that the lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 gives you the chance to work through problems you’re facing to create a more stable foundation with those whom you care about.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re not normally one to keep secrets, but the first half of this month urges you not to wear your heart on your sleeve and to hold back on oversharing emotions. That's because you’re about to make major personal shifts that will transform your world during the onset of your solar return and Mercury’s movement into your sun sign on Nov. 21 and 24.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Receiving orders from your superiors at work will make you wish that you were the one in charge and making the rules. The new moon on Nov. 4 and lunar eclipse on Nov. 19 offer you the chance to start a side hustle that can lead to a profitable endeavor — a business in which you’re the one who’s in charge. Use Venus’ alliance with your sun on Nov. 5 to dive into your new vision.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

A new opportunity at work is making you yearn for career advancement during the new moon on Nov. 4 and Mercury’s ingress into Scorpio on Nov. 5. This opens up the discourse to start a conversation with upper management to attain the raise or promotion you have your eye on and have been desiring for a very long time. You can move mountains in your career — if you’re ready.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The desire to be right can create major conflicts with those you care about on Nov. 4. Instead of arguing your point and being smug in your ways, try to be more open-minded. This will allow you to understand the views of others during the lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 and bring you into Sagittarius season (which begins on November 21) on an emotional and intellectual high.