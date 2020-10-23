New PSA from iconic TV lawyers is a call to action before the election

Calling all litigators, attorneys, lawyers, counselors and jurists: We The Action released a public service announcement today to recruit members of the legal realm to ensure people’s right to vote is protected this Election Day.

The new PSA video features 16 actors who have played the most iconic lawyers on TV, including Carey Lowell of “Law & Order,” Julianna Margulies of “The Good Wife” and Dulé Hill of “Suits.” Together, they are raising awareness for the organization that connects lawyers with over 350 nonprofits spanning issues such as civil rights, immigration and voting rights.

Hill opens the video like an infomercial saying, “Are you a lawyer? I’m not.” Each actor then introduces themselves, poking fun at some of the legal tropes they say in character.

“Counsel’s entire statement is argumentative,” said Raúl Esparza of “Law & Order: SVU.” However, it quickly turned serious as Margulies addressed the need to ensure everyone who is eligible can cast their vote.

“We need you on Election Day and we need you after Nov. 3 if the election has not been called yet,” said Carrie Preston of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.”

Added concern for this election has mounted due to a record-breaking number of individuals voting by mail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. And with less than 11 days left to the election, states like Alabama are now blocking curbside voting options which were deemed a safer voting method than in-person. It is problems like these that We The Action is committed to solving with a team of legal minds on their task force.

“The stakes have never been higher,” Sam Waterston of “Law & Order” added.

For those interested, We The Action hopes that lawyers will sign up to “help staff remote voter hotlines, serve as poll workers and observers and cure mail-in ballots,” a spokesperson for the organization told TMRW in an email. Since 2017, it has connected over 21,000 lawyers with organizations specializing in protecting voting rights.

Together, the actors took part in asking for “not fake, make-believe, phony lawyers like me — real, actual lawyers,” to join the 2020 election task force from all 50 states, Josh Charles from "The Good Wife" said.

“We need to do everything that we can to make sure that every single vote is counted fairly and accurately,” Paul Giamatti of “Billions” said.