New Netflix show 'Ginny & Georgia' is like 'Gilmore Girls' with a twist

Fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller knows all about feeling frustrated by a mom who doesn't act her age in "Ginny & Georgia."

In a trailer for the new Netflix series released Wednesday, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is mortified to learn that her mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey), tried to buy weed from one of her classmates in the Massachusetts town where they just moved.

Georgia, who gave birth to Ginny as a teen, seems to relish being a free-spirited young mom, regardless of how much her behavior makes her daughter wince. "We’re like the 'Gilmore Girls'… but with bigger boobs," she quips to Ginny.

Ginny watches as the boys at her new school ogle her mom in the parking lot, and looks appalled when an awestruck friend gushes, "My crush on Georgia grows every day."

Georgia (Brianne Howey) holds her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) in a scene from the new Netflix series "Ginny & Georgia. Netflix

Though their witty one liners may remind fans of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, there seems to be a darker twist in this new series. The trailer features several ominous moments: Georgia panics as police officers approach in one scene and sets fire to old photographs in another.

"My mom deals with her problems by ignoring them, bundling them up and packing it away," Ginny confides in a voiceover. Though Georgia promised this latest move to a new town would be "different," Ginny adds, the family's problems never go away.

In a press release, producer Debra J. Fisher said, "We wanted 'Ginny & Georgia' to be a fun, feel-good ride about women, by women, for everyone; one that depicted a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, and layered female friendships in a way that isn’t always seen in shows.

"It’s a show with smart women who are funny and complicated and troubled and intense and have dimension and agency," she continued. "It has drama, mystery, darkness, humor, and living room dance parties."

"Ginny & Georgia" premieres on Netflix Feb. 24.