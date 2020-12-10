The live-action remake seems much darker than its cartoon counterpart, and that change has fans torn in the comments section on YouTube and Twitter.

"I just wanna know what movie this actually is because why is it so boring and dull," one person asked on Twitter. "#WinxClub is so colorful. I'm really confused. These fits are just unflattering and I'm not feeling the radiance. Not to mention missing characters. Why!!!"

"This is clearly a darker version of the original show, how can you expect to see sparkling outfits and glitters everywhere like in the cartoon," one person commented on YouTube. "These things are good only in a TV show for kids, like the original still is, while this is targeted towards a new audience of young adults, it won't give the same vibes that the cartoon version used to give us when we were children."

"This will either be absolutely amazing, or embarrassingly terrible," another person said on YouTube. "No, there is no in between."

Young spoke to The Guardian about fans' concerns about the series not being as colorful as the cartoon.

“Look, again, I’m a massive manga anime fan, and a fan of the cartoon itself, but, of course, those are cartoons,” he said. “Nobody looks like that. It was the most important thing to me that every kid can feel like they see themselves in it … Real girls, real people.”

But some on social media are also upset about the apparent whitewashing of some characters. According to The Mary Sue, one character, Flora, who was said to be based on Jennifer Lopez, has been removed from the remake. Another character, Musa, is supposed to be East Asian but has been cast with an actor who doesn't appear to be.

One person shared their casting choice for the role, sharing pics of Chinese model Ming Xi with the caption, "For everyone mad over Musa, Flora and Techna here you go. Here’s your Musa! #WinxClub Enjoy."

Another fan tweeted, "#WinxClub #FateTheWinxSaga #FATENetflix I was hyped until I saw that Flora and Musa were whitewashed."

"#WinxClub 2021?!?! I was excited for this new show until I saw the trailer," another person tweeted. "What happened to Tecna and why were Flora & Musa whitewashed? "

TMRW has reached out to representatives from Netflix for comment on the allegations of whitewashing, and we will update this post if we hear back.