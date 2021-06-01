IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach

Need advice? Try our 'Asking for a Friend' column!

Our columnist Caroline Moss is here to help.
We're standing by and waiting for your questions, big or small!
We're standing by and waiting for your questions, big or small!TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
/ Source: TMRW

We all need a helping hand once in a while, and TMRWxTODAY is here to help with our weekly "Asking for a Friend" column from Caroline Moss.

Moss is the host of "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!," a product-recommendation podcast produced by Forever35, and the co-author of "Hey Ladies!," a novel about a fictitious group of friends and the emails they send over the course of one year. Now with her "Asking for a Friend" column, she's helping people get the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive.

Have a question for Caroline? Fill out the form below!