Dance challenges go viral on TikTok all the time, but it's not every day that the celebrity who inspired the challenge joins in on the fun. But that's exactly what happened last weekend when Natasha Bedingfield posted her latest TikTok video.

In recent weeks, the singer's song "Unwritten" has been making the rounds on TikTok, with social media users sharing videos of themselves dancing to the catchy tune. In March, TikTok user @rony_boyy pulled off an impressive dance flash mob at the mall, all set to a remixed version of "Unwritten."

Another TikTok user, @gleefuljhits, filmed a noticeably different version of the dance, complete with masked dancers rocking back and forth while donning colorful sweatpants and tube tops.

"Unwritten" was originally released in 2004, so it's been quite a while since its initial heyday, but the tune has been revived thanks to a slew of TikTok users who are apparently feeling nostalgic for the early aughts hit. Bedingfield clearly took notice, too.

Over the weekend, the singer posted her own video that shows her dancing along with the original @gleefuljhits dance. Dressed in a bright yellow crop top and matching sweats, the singer sways to the music and in one scene she even shows off a pair of printed boxer shorts, just like the dancers in the first video.

"love love loving this dance you did 💛 ❤️ 💜" she captioned the post.

The side-by-side video currently has over 4.9 million views on TikTok and fans are also going wild for Bedingfield's tribute to the @rony_boyy dance video, which she called "brilliant."

The 39-year-old posted both videos to her Instagram channel and offered some insight into the meaning of the popular song.

"The essence of Unwritten is about how wonderful, unexpected things can happen at any moment, and these tik tok dances I keep seeing recently couldn’t be more wonderful and unexpected!" she wrote.

Bedingfield admitted that learning the moves hasn't been easy, but said she's having a blast all the same.

"It’s a real joy to attempt to keep up (even if I make a fool of myself!). I’m working my way up to the badass moves that @rony_boyy first did to the @thereal_esco.upp sound. It looks impressive but really complex. Maybe one of the OG dancers in these amazing videos can teach it to me, or I might need @derekhough to help me learn it! Thanks to all for this beautiful surprise. It’s all Unwritten," she wrote.