My maid of honor wants to wear a mask at my wedding — can I say no?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive.

Hi Caroline,

I am getting married in a few weeks and I am requiring vaccination cards and a negative Covid-19 test. I have been engaged since the summer of 2019 and I am excited to finally be able to have my dream wedding.

My maid of honor, though vaccinated, says she will only be comfortable if she is wearing a mask. I really do not want her to wear a mask. I am going to great lengths to make the situation safe for all attendees and I don't want masks in my wedding photos, as vain as that sounds. Am I being crazy or is she?

Thanks!

Bridezilla?

♥

Hi Bride!

Congratulations on your wedding! No, you are not being crazy. But neither is she. We are in a pandemic. It may be a different era of the pandemic (one where you can get a vaccine and implement vaccine rules for your gathering!) but we're still in a pandemic. New variants are emerging. Rigorous testing is being done to determine when the majority of us will need booster shots to continue to protect us.

Even though your maid of honor is vaccinated she has determined that the level of safety she feels comfortable with includes wearing a mask while she's partaking in a crowded event like a wedding. Do you wish it were different? Yes. Does she? Most certainly yes! But the pandemic can't end just because we want it to (and, oh man, do I want it to!).

You are so lucky to be able to get married surrounded by family and friends in as safe an environment as you can create during this time. You are also so lucky to have your maid of honor there to stand up for you on this monumental day in your life. Focus on that and I promise you won't even notice the mask — not then and certainly not in 10, 20, 30 years when you look back on your wedding day.

