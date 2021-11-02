My husband wants to DIY our home renovations. How do I convince him to hire a pro?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, click here.

Hi Caroline,

My husband is a fairly handy person when it comes to basic household maintenance. I am well aware that I am not! I grew up in a household where a “handyman” or installer were paid to do things in our house, and I’m 100% OK with that! My husband believes “we can do it ourselves.”

Here is where my struggles begin … he has (IMO) delusions of grandeur and wants to redo our kitchen/bathrooms. While I know we’d be paying thousands more than DIY if we hired a contractor, I also know that the contractor would do it correctly and cleanly. Some of my husband’s projects were well-intentioned — like a DIY trellis that collapsed after three months and sat in a piled heap for a year, the painted rooms in the house with large, dried paint drips and wall paint on the ceiling, bookshelves with corners that don’t meet, a privacy fence that fell apart in pieces, sat there for three years and now has been essentially permanently rooted to the ground with about 50 pounds of cement, etc.

Now, I’m not looking for a Martha Stewart home nor do I care about perfection, but I don’t want to have my cabinets crashing down on me two months into a new kitchen nor do I want to find the toilet plumbing has been leaking into the floorboards for months. My husband works in a field where he has easy access to many needed materials for these renos at cost and he quite frankly feels he’s 100% capable of doing these renos that he’s never, ever done before. My husband and I both work full time so all these projects he’s completed have been done after hours or on weekends. With kids, I can’t go three months without a functioning kitchen — a point he doesn’t seem concerned with. Same thing with our one full bathroom!

I’m fine with taking out a loan and paying someone to do it for us, but my husband feels it’s ridiculous to spend that when we can do it ourselves. I appreciate the pride he has in these projects, but quite frankly, they aren’t great. When I’ve asked about touch-ups with paint etc. and have offered to help, he is quite miffed that I don’t like what he’s done. It’s not that I don’t like it, it’s that it’s unfinished. I don’t feel I’m being too critical and I certainly don’t nag/make rude comments about his work because I do appreciate the effort he’s put in. But I can’t let him continue in good faith knowing what I’ve already let him do with these projects. What should I do?

Signed,

Married to Bob the Builder's second cousin

♥

Hello Mrs. Builder!

I am laughing because I feel like this is something that comes up a lot; not just here, but in all conversations I have with married or partnered-up friends of mine across multiple generations. And while I don’t like generalizing, it does always seem like men tend to believe they are 100% capable of doing things they are maybe 58% capable of doing. Visions of my husband refusing to ask for directions dance in my head.

Here’s the thing: If he wants to DIY, great. If he wants to DIY but his work isn’t good enough to hold up, then not great. A few paint streaks and drips here and there, OK, I'd give him a pass. But cabinets toppling to the floor? No. All of the projects you mentioned that have been done half-assed? That’s not fair to you, potentially unsafe and you have to put your foot down about it.

My father-in-law is super handy and good at projects, and even my mother-in-law hired contractors to do a home renovation. She also asked the contractors to leave a few things undone that my FIL could do himself. To me, that’s a best-of-both-worlds situation. But your husband’s ego needs to get checked. If he wants to do it himself, he actually has to do it correctly! Or at least put in the correct amount of effort. If he can source the materials, put him to work there. You can make him feel important and included in a big home renovation project while both allowing space for the honesty that his skills aren’t on par with those of a legitimate contractor. (And that’s OK!).

If he can’t understand why you might want home projects done well and done right, then that may be a bigger communication issue to work on. Besides, doesn’t he want a trellis that actually functions?

Good luck!

Caroline

Have a question for Caroline? Click here or fill out the form below.