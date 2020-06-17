Sign up for our newsletter

MTV has fired Alex Kompothecras, a star of the reality show “Siesta Key,” after he allegedly made racist comments on social media and shared posts from white supremacists.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key,’” an MTV spokesperson told TODAY.

The announcement came just as “Siesta Key” resumed its third season after a hiatus. Prior to Kompothecras’ firing, racist social media posts he had allegedly shared had been circulating online, according to People.

“Siesta Key,” a reality show similar to “Jersey Shore,” follows the antics of a group of friends in Sarasota, Florida.

Kompothecras, 25, had been one of the main stars of the show, along with his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno. The couple welcomed their first child, Alessi, just last week.

As of this writing, Kompothecras has not commented publicly on his firing from “Siesta Key.”

He is the latest reality star to be fired over allegations of racism in recent weeks.

MTV also cut ties with "The Challenge" cast member Dee Nguyen over insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired by Bravo earlier this month after the two women called the police on co-star Faith Stowers, who is Black, for a crime she did not commit.

Two other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were also fired by the network after some of their past racist tweets came to light.

Hartley Sawyer was also recently fired from CW’s “The Flash” after a series of racist and misogynistic tweets he had posted previously resurfaced online.

In early June, MTV aired a powerful tribute to George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked global protests about racial injustice and police brutality.

MTV, along with partner networks Nickelodeon and VH1, aired the words ”I can’t breathe” on a black screen for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time that a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died.

“For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to George Floyd,” MTV wrote in a tweet. “We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice.”