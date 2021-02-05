If you've watched an episode of "Modern Family," then you'll likely recognize one of the newest social media sensations.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons first won the hearts of sitcom fans in the role of Lily, Mitchell and Cameron's adopted daughter. After wrapping up the show last year, the young actor has now taken her theatrical skills to a whole new platform: TikTok.

The 13-year-old has been on the social media app for quite some time and her videos typically average between 20-50,000 views, but her following recently skyrocketed from 60,000-200,000+ in a matter of days.

The teenager's page has quickly gone viral in recent weeks and social media users have discovered that she has some pretty mean lip-sync and dance skills. Case in point? In mid-January, more than 150,000 TikTok users viewed her silent rendition of Doja Cat's song "Streets."

A few days later, the actor posted a video of herself lip-syncing and dancing with friends, and the video garnered over 320,000 views.

Naturally, watching her page get so much attention all of a sudden has been a surreal experience for the teen.

"I did not expect it at all because I've been on TikTok since 2019," she told TMRW over the phone. "But then I woke up a few days ago and I saw that one of my videos blew up and it was insane."

Several of the 13-year-old's recent videos have been viewed over a million times, like this one where she mouths the words “How you feel is not my problem” from Willow Smith’s song “Female Energy."

Another short clip of the teen lip-syncing and dancing in a floral dress caught the attention of 5.7 million social media users and counting.

When asked how she decides which songs to feature in her videos, Anderson-Emmons said she typically gets inspiration from TikTok's "For You" page. She also seems to have quite the eclectic taste in music and said she's been enjoying everything from Kanye West to The Beatles lately.

"I listen to a little bit of everything," she told TMRW.

The talented teen said she's loved music for as long as she remembers and credits her mother, who studied music in college, for inspiring her passion.

"I listen to music all the time. I'll be in the shower and I'm probably singing some song," she said.

The actor lists dancing as one of her favorite hobbies and said filming her videos has given her the opportunity to practice her moves. Most videos are only a few seconds long, but Anderson-Emmons admitted that it can take her a while to get her choreography looking just right.

"It depends on the song. I'm a perfectionist," she said. "It could take a day to learn the dance. A lot of them are super hard."

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on "Modern Family" as Lily, circa 2013. Bob D'Amico / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Amy Anderson-Emmons made her daughter wait quite a while to get a TikTok account and said she keeps close tabs on the page and monitors it daily. Still, the proud mom said the teen has really good judgment for her age.

"She's a good kid and she's a smart girl and she's on there just to have fun. She understands that when you put something out there the whole world is going to see it," she told TMRW. "It’s a fun way for her to have a creative outlet and I think it's really cool that it's encouraging her to dance."