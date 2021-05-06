Miss your yoga studio? Try this at-home subscription program

This was just one day of the 108-day challenge, but I can imagine that this would really transform my mental state and help release tension I hold in my body if I was to commit to the full program. (Not to mention, do some serious work on toning and strengthening.) The next day my arms, back, core and inner thighs were all sore — proof that slow and steady really can win the race.

After undergoing such a rigorous class, I felt I deserved to try something more relaxing. So the next day I tried "Self Care" yoga from the recovery section. It was a very easy and relaxed flow with gentle stretches. We held certain positions like pigeon and a single leg forward fold for a very long time, at least a minute each, which was really nice because I usually feel rushed when I do those stretches in other classes. I have to admit I got a little bored at certain points of the recovery workout and my mind wandered. I always have a hard time slowing down and quieting my thoughts.

I was able to give the straight leg progression a try and it really challenged my balance and core strength.

The class finished with yoga breathing in a resting pose. I enjoyed the breathing exercise and felt my heart rate slow, but when we transitioned into a long guided meditation at the end (10 whole minutes!), they lost me. I ended it early when my son started crying in the other room. You definitely have to be in the right headspace to slow down, commit to the class and shut yourself out from distractions. I think if you suffer from anxiety or stress, this class could be really helpful.

In addition to yoga, the platform also offers meditations. I tried a 15-minute "Sense and Savor" meditative walk and was surprised how much I enjoyed it. Typically, when I walk my dog around the neighborhood I jump between scrolling Instagram, shooting off texts and rattling off my to-do list in my head. The mindful walking exercise helped me turn off autopilot and made my daily route that I take almost every day feel fresh. The teacher said you don't need to go to an exotic location to find beauty, which really resonated with me as I walked my suburban neighborhood in New Jersey, desperately craving a tropical vacation.

What I liked

I have always loved the way I feel after a yoga session, and my experience with Inner Dimension reminded me of that. I could feel my heart rate lower and a general sense of peace come over me (even if it was short-lived as a working mom) after all three of the classes I tried.

I was really impressed with the size of the library and the diversity of the options on the platform. With all of the programs and series, everyone is bound to find one that fits their personal goals and experience level. I like the idea of having an organized program that works toward a specific goal and also takes the guesswork out of deciding which yoga class to do on a given day.

The teachers really talk you through each practice, and provide a lot of opportunity for progressions, which makes it a good workout for people of varying abilities. They walk around and correct form in a real class of students, which it feels like you are in an actual studio. I also really appreciated that there were people of all skill levels in the class on video, so you can always see someone at your level to follow along with.

Yoga can be intimidating, especially when you walk into a class filled with yogis when you're just starting out. This program really helps you build a strong foundation — and progress to more difficult poses and flows — in the comfort of your home.

What I didn’t like

An hour is a substantial time commitment, and one I don’t always have the ability to make. There are shorter offerings that may work better with my schedule, but I did love the 108-day detox class I took. I just don’t know that the time commitment would always be possible for me if I were to do the program in its entirety.

Some of the guided meditation sections were a bit longer than I would have liked. And I also would’ve liked more real-world examples and connections thrown in. I respond well to references that really ground and connect me to the meditation, like referencing common stressors or sources of tension in order to let them go, but I found some of the meditations to be a bit too meta for me to really connect to them.

This program is entirely devoted to yoga and it does it very well. That being said, it may not be the best choice for those people who want a more comprehensive fitness routine as you would have to go elsewhere for HIIT workouts, strength training, etc. I would say this platform is best for someone who is looking to commit to a yoga practice long term and has a goal of really working on and improving their practice.

I would recommend this to: