May horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Spring flowers aren’t the only things budding this May! The cosmos are bringing a whole lot of changes. Relationships will transform, emotions will heighten, philosophies will evolve and energies will shift. All of this will seem overwhelming, but it’s leading us toward our truest path — which will be revealed during the total solar eclipse that occurs at the end of the month.

Here are the major astrological influences and key dates of May:

Inquisitive Mercury enters Gemini on May 3, giving us the opportunity to process information in a practical and concise way.

Tender Venus enters Gemini on May 8, allowing us to talk through our emotions with others.

The New Moon in Taurus occurs on May 11, urging us to commit to our heart’s desires.

Lucky Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13, expanding our minds and hearts. Take risks with investments and love.

Gemini season officially begins on May 20, starting a month-long chance to rev up our interactions with others this spring.

Austere Saturn begins its retrograde journey in Aquarius on May 23, which will last until Oct. 11. During this time, we'll effectively augment social situations and interactions to make them better than before.

The total solar eclipse in Sagittarius (which is also a supermoon) occurs on May 26, urging us to let go of old views and beliefs to forge a new comprehension of matters.

Mercury retrograde commences on May 29 and lasts until June 22 in Gemini. This means that communication, technology and travel will become erratic. Double check all texts, emails and plans, and make sure all documents are backed up in the Cloud before Mercury's meltdown occurs.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Burning the candle at both ends in the beginning of the month will lead you to complete exhaustion by the end of May. Instead of running around when Mercury, Venus and the Sun enter Gemini on May 3, 8 and 20, try to spread out your errands sparingly. Mercury’s planetary moonwalk that commences on May 29 will urge you to add self-care to your daily routine, as you’re needing some R&R to decompress.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

A monetary boost will heighten your bank account on May 8 when Venus enters the financial sector of your chart. Try to create a budget that works for you. If you don’t, then you’ll be making a bunch of returns on items that you bought on a whim during the lunar eclipse on May 26 and Mercury retrograde, which lasts from May 29 to June 22. Spend wisely and keep receipts (just in case).

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

May is your month to shine. When Mercury and Venus align with your Sun on May 3 and 8, you’ll feel as though you’re on top of the world. Jupiter’s entrance into Pisces on May 13 will cement abundance and prosperity; however, the lunar eclipse on May 26 and Mercury’s backwards spin that begins on May 29 will create confusion about the next steps. This will create short-lived internal conflicts. Power through the setbacks!

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Trying to stand your ground with friends may be harder than you know. The New Moon on May 11 gives you the strength to stand in your ideology, only to be proven moot when Saturn retrograde commences on May 23 and during Mercury retrograde on May 29. The good news is that you’re understanding how to implement boundaries through this process — which is harder than you think. But, you’ll be able to carry them out soon.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The New Moon on May 11 is shifting your career and allowing you to lean into your professional dreams. Most of your alliances will change during Saturn’s retrograde on May 23, making you see whom you can trust with your innermost visions — it's also just in time for the lunar eclipse on May 26. Mercury’s moonwalk on May 29 will unite you with old colleagues who can help bring you new career opportunities.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Jupiter’s entrance into Pisces on May 13 will get your mind off of work matters and urge you to focus on love. The onset of the lunar eclipse on May 26 urges you to take a step back from your career, even though career opportunities are making their way back to you during Mercury’s backward spin that commences on May 29. You’re not wanting to move toward these visions as you’re focusing on personal growth instead.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Embracing a new philosophy will allow you to soar to great heights when Mercury and Venus enter Gemini on May 3 and 8. You’ll want to implement this wisdom into your day-to-day life, which will be easy to do when Jupiter swims into Pisces on May 13. Staying true to your convictions will be challenging during the lunar eclipse on May 26, but you’ll be able to find a balance that works best for you.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Get ready for love this May! A relationship is deepening on May 3 and 8, which will bring you into new chartered romantic territory during the New Moon on May 11. More sweet talk is on the way, when Jupiter swims into Pisces on May 13. The caveat is that you may have to set temporary limits with the nonstop flirting during the lunar eclipse on May 26 to ensure you can keep up with your workload.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Jupiter’s movement into Pisces on May 13 wants to heal and evolve your heart. Unfortunately, past hang-ups are pushing you away from effectively partnering with others. Instead of pulling back energy from your relationships during the lunar eclipse on May 26, try having an open conversation about your feelings. Mercury’s planetary retrograde that begins on May 29 will give you the chance for a fresh start, if you’re willing to share your sentiments.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

A creative dream that you’ve but on the back burner for a few years will play an instrumental part in your professional aspirations during the New Moon on May 11 and Jupiter’s movement into Pisces on May 13. The old visions that are coming back to you will yield big profits during Saturn’s retrograde on May 23 and even inspire you to take on as a lucrative side hustle during the lunar eclipse on May 26.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 – Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s never too late to make amends with friends (especially those you haven’t spoken to in quite some time). You’ll want to get real during the New Moon on May 11 about former issues that have existed between you two, which will lead to a deeper connection during Saturn’s backward spin on May 23. Chances are, you will both opt to forgive and forget the past drama around the total lunar eclipse on May 26.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

May 13 will boost your confidence in ways that you never imagined, making you want to take risks when it comes to your life. Be careful in your exuberance, as you may want to take a gamble on a professional endeavor that can backfire during May 26’s lunar eclipse. Take your time when making decisions. Don’t get carried away in the emotion and moment. Think matters through by assessing your intuition, instead of acting impulsively.